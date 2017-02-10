Jerry Jones not looking forward to seeing Tony Romo in different uniform

WWE superstar The Miz believes that Tony Romo is a "Super Bowl caliber" star and should absolutely start for Dallas next season. Whereas Marcellus Wiley thinks the team should stick with rookie Dak Prescott. (1:39)

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said he hasn't considered the possibility of Tony Romo playing for another NFC team because he doesn't want to think about it.

"That bothers the heck out of me because I know wherever he goes, he’ll start. I know wherever he goes, he’ll compete, absent injury," Jones said Friday on J Dub City on ESPN Dallas 103.3 FM.

"We saw a guy [Tom Brady] several years older than him win a Super Bowl. I think he’s that kind of player, so you’ve dealt in your own conference, somebody that has the possibility to come back and beat us."

Dak Prescott passed for more than 3,600 yards with 23 touchdowns and four interceptions. He's the starter, and it's unlikely Romo wants to remain on the roster as a backup.

Romo probably will be released or traded during the offseason. It'll probably happen sooner rather than later because Romo's new team will want the 36-year-old in his new city as soon as possible to learn the offense and develop a rapport with his teammates.

The trick for Jones is doing what's right for Romo and the franchise.

"We’ve got a lot to do. We’ll get it sorted out. That’s what it’s all about," Jones said. "Relationships come into play here.

"When you’ve got the kind of relationship I’ve got with him, and the type of person that Tony Romo is, we’ll get this worked out."

Jones knows the odds are against it, but he still hopes he can persuade Romo to back up Prescott.

So what's the sales pitch?

"It has to do with what his options are," Jones said. "If he went to another team, it has to do with what his ability is to compete here.

"All of these things I don't have an answer to -- we just have to work through it."