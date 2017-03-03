Tony Romo's first coaching gig: his sons

INDIANAPOLIS -- Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones has said on multiple occasions he believes Tony Romo would one day be a masterful offensive coordinator if he goes into the coaching profession when his playing career ends.

Romo doesn’t appear ready to walk away from playing, although his time with the Cowboys is likely to an end in the next few weeks, but he posted a video of his first coaching job on Instagram the other day with his sons Hawkins and Rivers.

Hawkins is the quarterback. Rivers is the receiver.

Romo showed he will be a patient coach one day.