Why post-June 1 release of Tony Romo makes most sense

FRISCO, Texas -- With Tony Romo's impending release from the Dallas Cowboys and move to the CBS broadcast booth, let’s look at the cap ramifications involved in such a move.

The Cowboys are expected to designate Romo as a post-June 1 release, which will save them $14 million against the salary cap in 2017, but they won’t receive the credit until June 2. Romo will count $10.7 million against the cap this season and $8.9 million next season.

Should the Cowboys just outright release Romo, they will save $5.1 million against the cap this year but he will count $19.6 million against the 2017 cap.

There is no "best" way to answer the cap conundrum. A case can be made that putting Romo's full cap hit against the cap this year is the best medicine so as to not take up space in 2018. But a more compelling case can be made for the June 1 designation.

By using that designation, the Cowboys will not have to restructure the contracts of a Dez Bryant or Tyrone Crawford, which will add to their future salary-cap figures. While Romo will count $8.9 million against the cap in 2018, it would be better cap sense to not add stress to the deals they have on Bryant and Crawford.

The Cowboys have been caught with limited salary-cap space during recent years by consistently restructuring the contracts of the likes of DeMarcus Ware, Romo, Jason Witten, Tyron Smith and some others, which alleviates present-day issues but takes away future dollars.

The Cowboys already have restructured the contracts of Smith, Travis Frederick and Sean Lee this year. They could do the same with Witten, who signed a four-year extension last week, and open up nearly $4 million in savings.

With Romo’s base salaries of $19.5 million and $20.5 million off the books in 2018-19, the Cowboys will be in better cap shape, which makes the $8.9 million hit in 2018 a lot more palatable.