Jerry Jones, Jason Garrett call Tony Romo one of Cowboys' 'greatest'

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys made the release of Tony Romo official Tuesday afternoon, with owner and general manager Jerry Jones wishing the franchise's all-time leader in touchdown passes and passing yards all the best in his new venture with CBS.

"As an organization, we did what he asked us to do in terms of his release, and we wanted to do what was ultimately in his best interest and in the best interest of his family," Jones said in a statement. "Tony has been a wonderful representative of the Cowboys organization for 14 years, and he left everything he had on the field. He will leave us with many great memories and a legacy of being, truly, one of the greatest players in Cowboys history. We are thrilled for him and his family that he will be able to continue working as a professional in the game he so dearly loves.

"He is a young man who is just getting started on a long journey in life. All the best my friend."

Romo and Jones developed a close relationship since Romo joined the team as an undrafted free agent in 2003 and ascended to the starting role in 2006. Jones has called not being able to win a Super Bowl with Romo one of his biggest regrets.

Jason Garrett had coached Romo since 2007, first as an offensive coordinator and then as the head coach from 2011-16. Garrett opted to stick with Dak Prescott last season, even when Romo's back injury was fully healed, which led to a strain in a relationship that was tight. They attended numerous basketball games together, and a year ago, Romo was a guest of Garrett's at a Bruce Springsteen concert celebrating the coach's 50th birthday.

Garrett lauded Romo in a statement released by the team.

"Tony Romo has a unique combination of athletic ability, arm talent, vision and instincts for the game," Garrett said. "What separates Tony from many other players, however, is a rare competitive spirit. Tony loves to play. Tony loves to compete. The best ones always do. In practice. During games. On the field. Off the field. Tony competes to the end in everything that he does.

"That relentless spirit that Tony plays with is contagious. He makes his teammates better. He makes his coaches better. He makes his team better. He has grown so much as a player and as a person over the course of his career and has made a significant impact on the lives of so many. I consider myself fortunate to be at the top of that list. It has been one of the great privileges of my life to work with Tony Romo, one of the greatest players in Dallas Cowboys history."