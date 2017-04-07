Twitter mailbag: One day Tony Romo will be in Ring of Honor

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' Twitter mailbag is ready.

In it we discuss:

Tony Romo in the Ring of Honor

Cowboys need quarterbacks

Trading down in the first round

Away we go:

@toddarcher Will Tony Romo ever be in the Dallas Ring of Honor?? #cowboysmail — Cody (@Big_Cody) April 6, 2017

@toddarcher: I don't think there is any question one day Tony Romo will be added to the Ring of Honor. He should be there. He is the franchise leader in touchdown passes and passing yards. He has the third most wins in franchise history. Yes, he never won a Super Bowl, but he holds a number of significant records -- more than I just mentioned. Think about the quarterbacks the Cowboys went through before they lucked out on Romo. As successful as the organization has been, Romo took over at a time in which it was floundering. He didn't carry it to the heights of Troy Aikman and Roger Staubach, but he carried the Cowboys in years they had no business even being in contention for a playoff spot. There will be a Hall of Fame debate about Romo as well, but the lack of Super Bowl wins will not help. Dan Fouts is in the Hall of Fame without a Super Bowl and Romo has comparable numbers in fewer games. Fouts never went to a Super Bowl and was 3-4 in the playoffs. Romo has a 2-4 playoff mark. Some Hall of Fame voters have already snickered at Romo's Hall of Fame chances, but the guardians of the game would be wise to at least consider it starting five years down the road. My feeling is the appreciation for Romo will grow over the years.

@toddarcher Do you see us getting a third QB via draft/trade/FA or rolling into 2017 with just Dak and Kellen? #CowboysMail — Ryan Borger (@rjb8586) April 6, 2017

@toddarcher: They will add a quarterback, if not two quarterbacks. They need the arms just to get through the offseason work and training camp. I don't believe they have moved Jameill Showers back to quarterback after he switched to safety last season. I don't see the Cowboys adding one of the bigger-named quarterbacks, like Colin Kaepernick, in free agency. Perhaps they go a lower-level, like Luke McCown or someone of that ilk. I don't see the Cowboys making a trade either. They don't want to give up draft capital. They will go with Kellen Moore as the backup. That leaves the draft. Before picking Dak Prescott in the fourth round last year, you have to go back to Stephen McGee in the fourth round of the 2009 draft to find the last quarterback they drafted. That's a long time. I believe they will add a quarterback in the draft, but not until the middle rounds, like the fourth. Among the list of pre-draft visitors this year, there isn't a quarterback among the group, but that doesn't mean they won't pick one.

@toddarcher #CowboysMail Who could fall to 28 that would entice a team 2 trade up with Dallas? And which teams? — ✭Mr. Reevey✭ (@Father2DaPrynce) April 6, 2017

@toddarcher: I think you always look for a quarterback to fall for that scenario to come to fruition. Last year, the Cowboys attempted to trade back into the first round with the Seattle Seahawks at No. 26 but were rebuffed when the Denver Broncos got the deal done. In 2014, the Seahawks gave up the 32nd pick so the Minnesota Vikings could take Teddy Bridgewater. For the Cowboys, it is best to hope a Mitch Trubisky, Deshaun Watson, DeShone Kizer, Davis Webb or Patrick Mahomes is still there when they pick at No. 28 and a team with an early pick in the second round wants to make a move up and secure the chance for a fifth-year option on a quarterback. If it’s not a quarterback, I don’t see the Cowboys making a move. I would stick and pick the best defensive lineman available. No need to get cute.