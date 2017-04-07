Seth Russell, Jerod Evans, Matt Davis among Dallas Day workouts

FRISCO, Texas -- Having released Tony Romo on Tuesday, the Dallas Cowboys have two quarterbacks on their 53-man roster -- Dak Prescott and Kellen Moore -- so they have a need at the spot.

They have not had a quarterback among their national visitors to The Star so far, but with their “Dallas Day” workouts Friday, they will have six local quarterbacks in for workouts, including Baylor’s Seth Russell, Virginia Tech’s Jerod Evans and SMU’s Matt Davis.

Seth Russell is among the quarterbacks with local ties who are scheduled to work out for the Cowboys on Friday. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Russell, a native of Garland, Texas, was able to put up terrific numbers in his two years as Baylor’s starter, but injuries to his neck and ankle ended his seasons early. He had ankle surgery last November and was only recently cleared for full action. He had 60 touchdown passes and 18 interceptions.

Evans surprised many by declaring for the NFL draft after one season with the Hokies. He helped Virginia Tech to the ACC championship game and had 29 touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He also ran for 12 scores. At 6-foot-4 and 235 pounds, he is looked at as a middle- to late-round projection, but has skills that could put him on a roster.

Davis had hoped to gain a sixth-year of eligibility from the NCAA after playing in just one game last season at SMU before injuring his knee. In 2015, he had 17 touchdown passes and ran for 10 scores. He originally signed with Texas A&M out of high school.

The Cowboys also have West Virginia’s Skyler Howard (Fort Worth), UT-San Antonio’s Jared Johnson (South Grand Prairie) and Tulsa’s Dane Evans (Mansfield) in for the workout. Howard had 52 touchdown passes and 24 interceptions in his final two seasons. Johnson was a graduate transfer to UTSA after a strong career at Sam Houston State, where he had 5,352 passing yards, 1,601 rushing yards and 50 total touchdowns while compiling a 21-9 record. Evans took over at quarterback as a freshman and ended his Tulsa career with 84 touchdown passes. He had 32 touchdowns and 12 interceptions last season.