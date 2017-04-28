Taco Charlton didn't meet grade, but Cowboys say they got pass-rush help

Because of defensive end Taco Charlton's great length and pass-rush ability, Mel Kiper Jr. thinks teams that operate out of a 4-3 defense will have their eye on the Michigan prospect come draft day. (0:37)

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys had 18 first-round grades on players entering the 2017 draft, and Taco Charlton was not one of them. The Cowboys took him anyway with their first-round selection, No. 28 overall, Thursday night.

For some, this was an egregious mistake, a sign the Cowboys did not stick to their board and reached for a position of need over the best player available.

What it really means is "best player available" is a good working theory but not always practical.

“It goes to how the draft set up,” Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said. “As good as it was to help us get a good pressure player at the bottom of the first round, we think the draft sets up even better to get a really nice corner in the bottom of the second. That certainly weighed in when we talked about, extensively, if we didn’t get a pressure player at this pick. You see how the first round went. A lot of pressure players went off the board, then we might not see one again for a while.”

Despite losing Brandon Carr and Morris Claiborne in free agency and adding only Nolan Carroll at cornerback, the Cowboys went with Charlton, a high-energy, long-armed defensive end with just one year as a full-time starter at Michigan.

But they don’t think they took a risk, even if by the time the first round ended one player with a first-round grade remained.

“If you look at his pedigree coming from Michigan, he started one year, but he played other years,” coach Jason Garrett said. “He has sack production, the measurables. He’s big. He’s long. He’s an impressive-looking guy. He’s a good athlete. If you watch him rush against the best [in] college football, he was a good player.”

Charlton had 9.5 of his 18.5 sacks last season. He had a sack in seven of his final 10 games, including at least one in each of the final four games. In Michigan’s rivalry game against Ohio State, he had a career-high nine tackles and 2.5 sacks. In the Orange Bowl against Florida State, he had a sack, two tackles for loss and five total tackles.

Charlton will open up at right defensive end for the Cowboys. He played right and left end as well as some defensive tackle at Michigan.

“The left tackle on our team right now is Tyron Smith,” Garrett said. “When he lines up at right defensive end, he’s going against arguably the best tackle in football. That’s a good environment for a young player to grow.”

The Cowboys have been lacking at pass rush since DeMarcus Ware left after the 2013 season. They have not had a defender reach double digits in sacks in the past three years. Benson Mayowa led the Cowboys with just six a year ago. According to ESPN Stats & Information, the Cowboys generated pressure on 23 percent of their opponents’ dropbacks in 2016, which was third worst in the NFL.

On Monday, the Cowboys held a retirement ceremony for Ware, the team’s all-time leader in sacks and their first-round pick in 2005. He was, as Jerry Jones likes to say, a war daddy.

Jerry Jones has yearned for a war daddy since Ware left. They hoped 2014 second-round pick DeMarcus Lawrence would develop into one. It hasn’t happened yet. They hoped 2015 second-round pick Randy Gregory would develop into one. He has one career sack and will miss the 2017 season because of a suspension.

Charlton, a first-round pick with a second-round grade, is their next bet.

“I’m going to say natural physical ability, as well as the measurables, if those measurables fall in that definition of war daddy,” Jerry Jones said, “then this guy looks like a defensive player and he looks like a defensive end in the NFL.”