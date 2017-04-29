Drew Pearson went back to playing days in viral announcement

FRISCO, Texas -- Drew Pearson was in the green room when he heard boos as the Dallas Cowboys were mentioned. As he stood behind NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, the boos grew louder.

When he stood behind the podium, it was 1978 all over again.

Pearson went viral with his announcement of Colorado defensive back Chidobe Awuzie.

"I want to thank the Eagle fans, for allowing me to have a career in the NFL." https://t.co/SB2ZbGrreJ — ESPN (@espn) April 29, 2017

"All right," Pearson started. "How 'bout them Cowboys?"

More boos.

"I want to thank the Eagle fans for allowing me to have a career in the NFL. Thank you," Pearson said.

More boos.

"I am honored as an undrafted free agent to be selected to make the Cowboys' second-round draft pick, and on behalf of the five-time world champion Dallas Cowboys, Hall of Fame owner Jerry Jones, Gene Jones and the Jones family, coach Jason Garrett, all the players that played before me, that played with me and played after me, with the second pick, the 60th pick in the second round, the Dallas Cowboys select defensive back from Colorado, Chidobe Awuzie."

More boos.

As Pearson walked away from the stage, he proudly showed off a Super Bowl ring to Eagles fans waiting for their team to win a Super Bowl.

"There were a lot of Cowboys fans in the audience, but the Eagles fans drowned them out," said Pearson, who was the franchise leader in catches and yards when he retired in 1983 and was inducted into the Cowboys' Ring of Honor in 2011. "All those boos took me back to when I played at the Vet (Philadelphia's old Veterans Stadium). It fired me up. Lucky Herm Edwards wasn't there. I wanted to run some routes on him."

The Cowboys loved it.

The cameras in the draft room showed all of the Cowboys' brass with big smiles. Ten-time Pro Bowl tight end Jason Witten quickly tweeted a response.

Absolutely loved it @88DrewPearson!! Let's go!! — Jason Witten (@JasonWitten) April 29, 2017

"It was great," Jerry Jones said. "Really made you proud. He picked a nice place to do it."