Taco Charlton can keep blockers at an arm's length

FRISCO, Texas -- The arms, that's what Will McClay noticed first with Taco Charlton.

They were loooong.

Picture an older brother putting his hands on his younger brother's head and the younger brother just spinning his wheels because he could not get close enough to generate any power to break through. That's what Charlton would do to offensive linemen.

He would get to their chest before they could get to his. His 34¼ inch-long arms served as extra protection on the way to the running back or quarterback.

The Cowboys are confident that Taco Charlton can play faster than his 40-yard dash time would otherwise indicate. Rick Osentoski/USA TODAY Sports

Among the top pass-rushers available in the recent draft, only Myles Garrett, the No. 1 overall pick, had longer arms at 35¼ inches.

A player's tape matters most to the Dallas Cowboys, but there are measurables that matter. For linemen, arm length means a lot. Speed matters too, but arm length can mitigate a lack of speed.

Some analysts said Charlton was not a fit in Rod Marinelli's scheme because he lacks speed. Charlton ran a 4.83 40 at his pro day, which would not qualify as fast considering some of the other rushers. UCLA's Takkarist McKinley ran a 4.59 40. T.J. Watt ran a 4.67 40.

But McKinley is 2 inches shorter than the 6-foot-5 Charlton; Watt 1. McKinley weighs 250 pounds, 27 pounds lighter than Charlton; Watt weighs 252. Had McKinley been available when the Cowboys picked at No. 28 overall, there would have been a solid debate in the draft room. Watt was available but the Cowboys had already decided he was more of a projection as a right defensive end in their system.

"He's got extension," said McClay, the Cowboys senior director of college and pro personnel. "The 40 is one thing, but what's his get off? How quickly does he get from 0 to 10. That's a big thing for us. He had tackles for loss. He always produced sacks even if he wasn't a full-time starter. He shows the ability to get past the tackle with athletic ability and length. You have a guy that runs a 4.5 and has 31-inch arms, he's going to encounter offensive tackles with 34-inch arms. The speed won't matter. [Charlton] has the speed and he can match up with guys physically. He plays faster than that time."

Most rookie pass-rushers come into the NFL with one go-to pass-rush move, usually focusing on their speed. Charlton has had to develop multiple moves for the multiple roles he played along the Michigan defensive line.

He has the long-arm move, a speed rush, a power move, a spin. But the long arm is the go-to

"You see that a lot, a signature move of his is using that long arm of his as a right defensive end and as a left defensive end. When you have that, it's kind of your fastball," coach Jason Garrett said. "Other things come off of that; going up and around the tackle to rush the quarterback, going back inside using the spin move. A lot of things you can counter off of that. Because he has that length and he knows how to use it. There are lot of guys who are long, but they don't know how to use it. You never see it on tape. You see it on tape with this guy."

The Cowboys have not used a first-round pick on a pass-rusher since Anthony Spencer in 2007. They have put second-round resources into the spot with DeMarcus Lawrence (2014) and Randy Gregory (2015). Lawrence had an eight-sack season in 2015 but had just one last year because of suspension and injury. Gregory is suspended for the season.

Some see Charlton as similar model to what they already have on the roster.

"I think he's a little bit different because of his athleticism and length," McClay said. "He's bigger and longer than D-Lawrence. He's a former basketball player. You watch him spin move, one arm. You see some different things from him and also that adds value to the other guys. If a team has to worry who's at right end or who's playing left end or matchups or subbing [inside] and out -- athlete guys. It's a valuable piece for a defense."

The defensive ends most often mentioned as Marinelli guys are Simeon Rice and Julius Peppers. Rice was more the speed rusher. Peppers had the blend of speed and length. Charlton has found himself watching Peppers more and is excited to be able to work with Marinelli.

"I think I can really be a dominant player," Charlton said. "If you watch a lot of the big games, I was able to take over those games and make big plays and be an impact player. And I think I can do that in Dallas."