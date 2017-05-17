Are the Cowboys the team to beat in the NFC East?

FRISCO, Texas -- On The Doomsday Podcast this week, Dak Prescott laid out what he expects from the Dallas Cowboys this year.

"We're the team that they have to beat,” Prescott said. “It's not the opposite way.”

Dak Prescott and Jason Witten should help make the Cowboys a contender again in the NFC East. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

That’s what happens when you finish with the best record in the NFC (13-3), have a young quarterback in Prescott, one of the best -- if not the best -- running backs in Ezekiel Elliott, one of the best -- if not the best -- offensive line and players like Jason Witten, Dez Bryant, Sean Lee and Cole Beasley.

The Cowboys lost some big pieces defensively -- Brandon Carr, Barry Church, Morris Claiborne -- and did not make major additions through free agency but they filled in ably with less-expensive signings and what appears to be a quality draft.

But it seems like folks agree with Prescott’s assertion that the Cowboys will be the team to beat in the division.

Earlier this week, Football Outsiders projected a 10-6 record for the Cowboys, winning the division by two games over the New York Giants (8-8) and Washington Redskins (8-8), with the Philadelphia Eagles checking in at 7-9. They do so despite the second-most difficult schedule (by projection) in the NFL. The Eagles have the No. 1-projected toughest schedule.

According to Football Outsiders:

Right now in the NFC East, it isn't good enough to be good. You need to be great. With an easier schedule, an NFC South or West team doesn't have to play as well as an NFC East team to make the postseason as a wild card.

We still have Dallas repeating as the most likely scenario, although our projections may underrate the importance of their defensive losses because there may be a compound effect from losing so many players at the same position (defensive back).

Wednesday, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell offers up his offseason grades for the division. The Cowboys earned a C-plus, which doesn’t seem all that great. Barnwell liked the Cowboys’ free-agency approach considering the compensatory picks they will earn in 2018. He also liked the Taco Charlton selection. He didn’t like how they handled the Tony Romo situation or the fact they didn’t draft an offensive lineman.

When you look at the rest of the division’s grades, however, Barnwell does not believe the Eagles, Giants or Redskins closed the gap significantly enough on the Cowboys. Philadelphia had the best offseason grade with a B-minus. The Redskins came in with a C and the Giants had a C-minus.

Washington did a nice job upgrading its defensive line, including with former Cowboy Terrell McClain, according to Barnwell, but the firing of general manager Scot McCloughan was strange and there is no long-term commitment from Kirk Cousins.

The Eagles gave second-year quarterback Carson Wentz more options at receiver with Alshon Jeffery and Torrey Smith and added some smart pieces to the defensive line as well, but they have major cornerback questions.

The Giants gave Eli Manning more pieces, too (Brandon Marshall, Evan Engram), but they didn’t really find more help to protect Manning.

Interestingly, the Giants, Eagles and Washington all made moves along their defensive line. You have to think that is in response to the Cowboys' offensive line anchored by three All-Pros in Tyron Smith, Travis Frederick and Zack Martin.

Who knows how it will all shake out over the next few months, but the optimism shared by Cowboys fans seems to be shared by a lot of people without allegiances to the club as well.