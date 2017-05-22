Cowboys' starting five -- yes, five -- could be fairly imposing

FRISCO, Texas -- The Boston Celtics seemed to suspend reality with their comeback win in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference finals on Sunday when they beat the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Nothing looked to be more of a sure thing than the Cavaliers after their blowout wins in Games 1 and 2 and Isaiah Thomas’ absence because of a hip injury.

Nevertheless, the Celtics won.

While there can be parallels drawn to the Dallas Cowboys’ 2016 season with them winning 13 games without Tony Romo as their starter and saw several key players miss games throughout the season, to the Celtics' win, the point of this post is to continue to suspend reality.

In asking for Twitter mailbag questions last week, one stood out for its creativity.

@toddarcher If the Cowboys had to put together a starting 5 and a 6th man for a basketball game, what does that lineup look like? #CowboysMail — Walker Davies (@WDavies16) May 18, 2017

So let’s bite on this one and get away from the organized team activities that start this week, how Dak Prescott will fare in his second season and whether Jaylon Smith’s nerve is regenerating enough to where he won’t need a brace on his left foot.

Word has it that Rico Gathers, Ezekiel Elliott, Byron Jones and La’el Collins helped Chitwood win a championship at the prestigious Prestonwood Church’s men’s basketball league. Jason Witten and Romo also saw some action with the team during the season.

Since Romo is no longer on the team, he is not eligible.

Gathers was a sixth-round pick on the football field, but he was a first-team All-Big 12 pick at Baylor as a junior when he averaged 11 points and a 11 rebounds. He could have had a career in professional basketball – if not the NBA – had he not elected to give the NFL a try. He is big (6-foot-8, 281 pounds). He is athletic. He can guard multiple positions. Would you try to take a charge on this guy?

Lil pick and Roll action with @ezekielelliott 😭😭😭. #CuTTwork #whowantit #cowboys #fromrebounds2touchdowns A post shared by Rico Gathers Sr. (@ricogatherssr) on May 15, 2017 at 9:14pm PDT

With Gathers playing center, Witten will be the power forward. He has played in the Prestonwood league for years and is a solid defender and rebounder. He will also surprise with his mid-range game.

Cole Beasley will man the point. Jason Garrett has said Beasley might be one of the most naturally gifted athletes on the Cowboys’ roster. He even made reference to Beasley copying some of Steph Curry’s ballhandling warm-ups. And if you want to sleep on Beasley, he can always throw down one of these dunks.

Dez Bryant will get a look at the small forward position. He can drive to the basket, defend and guard multiple spots. He can be a streaky jump shooter, but he plays enough to get hot when it matters most.

The starting five will be rounded out by Jones. He will be the defensive specialist. He can guard four spots. He can grab rebounds. He can do the dirty work.

Coming up with the sixth man is a little tricky. I considered Prescott for the shooting guard spot over Jones. Word has it he has a good shot. Judging by his work last season in hamper-bin basketball inside the locker room, Prescott could be an instant-offense type off the bench.

Taco Charlton would be a good option off the bench as well. He was an accomplished basketball player before the lights came on in football. His father said Charlton opted for football over basketball because the first scholarship offer he received came from football. The Cowboys lauded Charlton’s 34-inch arms as a pass-rusher. That wing span on the basketball court would be an advantage as well.

Elliott was a strong player in high school. He can be a power guard with a decent shot but he can also get to the basket. Another option could be undrafted rookie Dan Skipper, the 6-10 offensive lineman. Did you notice he’s 6-10?

But give me Prescott as the sixth man. He can play the point. He can shoot. That’s a good combination.

Would this grouping beat the Cavaliers? Probably not. But they might be the best team in the NFC East.