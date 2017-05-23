Is Ezekiel Elliott's Salvation Army celebration OK in 2017?

Michelle Steele speaks on Roger Goodell addressing the media and saying the league has decided to ease itself from on-field celebrations, but will still penalize any celebration that is deemed offensive. (1:02)

FRISCO, Texas -- The NFL has decided to relax some of the rules on celebrations to allow players the chance to have some fun after big plays.

The No Fun League has decided to put some fun back into the game, provided it's tasteful, doesn't last too long and isn't directed at an opponent.

So does that mean Ezekiel Elliott can jump into the Salvation Army Red Kettle in 2017 without any retribution?

Maybe. A spokesman said the league would address these questions in the months to come.

To refresh the memory: after a 2-yard touchdown run, his 13th score of the season, in the second quarter of the Cowboys' win against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Elliott raced through the end zone, hopped into the kettle and hid.

Though it might not have been spontaneous -- he said he thought about it in pregame warm-ups -- it was all in fun.

"I mean it's just sitting there right in the end zone, you know. It's the perfect celebration," Elliot said after the game. "They're one of our biggest partners, so I had to show them a little bit of love."

Elliott drew an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty for the celebration and a brief admonition from coach Jason Garrett, but ultimately the NFL opted not to fine him.

"Well, he shouldn't have done it. I thought it was creative, but he shouldn't have done it," Garrett said after the game. "You know that's how the league is going to rule on those things. You have to understand what's legal and what's not legal. You can jump into the stands in Green Bay, but you can't jump into a Salvation Army bucket in Dallas. You've got to be careful about snow angels. All of these different things that we do. So we have to be more mindful of that. I've got to coach that better."

Snow angels are now legal. Elliott's jump might be deemed OK before the season starts.

The best part of the celebration is what it did for the Salvation Army. In a little more than 12 hours after Elliott's celebration, the charity raised more than $182,000 in online donations.