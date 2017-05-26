Tyrone Crawford's blessing is also a curse

FRISCO, Texas – As the Dallas Cowboys went through 11-on-11 drills Wednesday, Tyrone Crawford was off by himself, running 100-yard sprints and taking a little break in between.

His teammates were only a field away as Crawford ran, but for now, as he recovers from offseason shoulder surgery – his second in as many offseasons – this is as close as he can get to action during organized team activities. He is limited to individual drills, but hopes to do more in the next few weeks.

“I feel like, especially my years missing training camp and OTAs, I feel like I do need the work,” Crawford said. “I do need to get my legs up underneath me, especially when you’re playing different positions on the D-line. You want to feel all the different blocks, all the different keys you’ve got to take on. I feel like I’m missing that right now, but I think getting my shoulder better is definitely more important and I’m strengthening things up that I’ve had injured. Just trying to get back to feeling good and feeling young again.”

Crawford is only 27. He doesn’t turn 28 until November, but he is the third-longest-tenured defensive player on the roster. Only Orlando Scandrick (fifth round, 2008) and Sean Lee (second round, 2010) have been a Cowboy longer. Crawford was a third-round pick in 2012.

Two years ago the Cowboys signed Crawford to a five-year, $45 million contract extension. They viewed him as the central piece to Rod Marinelli’s defensive line, playing the valuable under-tackle spot. In 2014, Crawford started 15 games at the three-technique and had the first three sacks of his career.

Crawford’s numbers have not matched the contract he was given, but health and circumstance have played a larger part as to why.

He had five sacks in 2015, starting every game, but he had a difficult time lifting his arm over his shoulder at the close of the season. In 2016, he had 4.5 sacks, sitting out the final two games of the regular season because of injuries to his other shoulder.

Most players get hurt, but few have been shuffled like Crawford. He was initially drafted as a 3-4 defensive end in Rob Ryan’s scheme, showing promise. In 2013 the Cowboys switched to the 4-3, but he tore his Achilles in training camp and missed the season.

Crawford’s versatility can be viewed as a deterrent. He is big enough to excel on the interior, which prompted the move to tackle in the first place. But he is also quick enough to play either defensive end spot.

Last year, the Cowboys needed defensive end help with the suspensions of DeMarcus Lawrence and Randy Gregory and injuries to others, like Benson Mayowa, that they moved him away from the spot where they viewed him to be at his best. Maliek Collins, a third-round pick last year, became the starter at the three-technique and excelled.

This year, the Cowboys drafted Taco Charlton in the first round but will be without Gregory for the regular season because of another suspension and could be without David Irving for the first four games because of a suspension.

So Crawford enters another season unsure where he will play.

“We don’t see it as a curse,” coach Jason Garrett said. “We’ve tried to get him settled into different spots at different times. He was a left end and then we gave him a chance to be an under tackle and so we feel like we haven’t shortchanged him in that regard, and then once you get going, the best defensive linemen in the history of this league have played different spots. If you think about, Reggie White used to play end and then sometimes he’d play at defensive tackle and sometimes he’d play right over the nose. Not that you want to do that with everybody, but versatility really helps you in a four-man front. Oftentimes you see defensive ends on first and second down play defensive tackle and rush on third down. It’s not completely uncommon, and I do think we’ve given him a chance to have a base a couple of different times in his career.

“Ultimately it’s really valuable for us if he’s versatile. We can play him at different spots and we can absorb injuries, you can rotate guys around -- I just think it’s positive.”

The positions, however, have different requirements. To play on the interior, Crawford needs more bulk to withstand the rigors of banging against offensive linemen. To play end, he needs to be faster and quicker.

The back-and-forth hasn’t allowed Crawford to be his best, but all he does is shrug.

“I’m still going to be the bounce around guy,” Crawford said. “If they need me at the nose, I’ll be at the nose. If they need me at tackle, I’ll be at tackle. If it’s end, I’ll be the end. That’s just how it’s been throughout my career here and that’s why I’m going to learn everything. And that’s what I want to be out there, to get my keys at everything so when it’s time if something happens here or there, I’m ready to go.”