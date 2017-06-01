Dez Bryant feeling good, like it's 2014 all over again

FRISCO, Texas -- The whispers haven’t been whispers this offseason.

Last week Washington Redskins cornerback Josh Norman called Dallas Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant “just a guy” in a Bleacher Report story.

During Super Bowl week, New York Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins offered up a succinct breakdown of Bryant’s game: "For real, though, to be honest, when you look at film and break down your opponents and the receivers that you're facing, you notice what they like to do. Take away the slant and the dig, and when they get in 21 [two backs, one tight end] personnel and Dez is inside the number, you take away the corner post, he doesn't have nothing else."

Bryant wasn’t biting Wednesday on Norman’s comments. He wasn’t asked about Jenkins’, but mental notes surely have been taken regarding both NFC East rivals.

Bryant has not been Bryant the past two seasons. In 2015 and ’16, he totaled 81 catches for 1,197 yards and 11 touchdowns. From 2012 to 2014, he averaged 91 receptions for 1,312 yards and 14 touchdowns. The Cowboys signed Bryant to a five-year, $70 million contract after the 2014 season, in which he led the NFL with 16 touchdown catches.

"The way that I'm feeling right now, I feel damn good," Cowboys receiver Dez Bryant said. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Injuries, perhaps more than opposing cornerbacks, have contributed to Bryant’s slip. A broken foot in the season opener that required surgery contributed to his missing seven games in 2015. Last season, a tibial plateau fracture forced Bryant to miss three games.

It was more than just missing 10 games. He wasn’t fully himself for multiple games beyond those for which he was shelved.

“There have been times where I [would] be seriously injured, but I still go,” Bryant said. “I know for a fact that a lot of guys that play my position couldn’t do that. The way that I feel now, I’m not dealing with really anything. I feel damn good. I know once I’m 100 [percent], I’m something hard to -- I was about to say some bad words -- but I’m hard to deal with. The way that I’m feeling right now, I feel damn good. That confidence just steady expanding. I’m going to keep working, each and every day. I’ll tell you this: I’ve never been [more] ready for training camp. I’m excited. I can’t wait for training camp. I’m ready to lead. I’m ready to get back, and I’m ready for the season to start. I’m praying every day. I just want me, this whole team to be injury-free just because we got something special. The sky can be the limit for us.”

On his first one-on-one snap in Wednesday’s OTA, Bryant made a one-handed grab on a Dak Prescott slant. In situational work, he caught a deep crossing route from Prescott. Two plays later, they hooked up on a deep, back-shoulder throw that led to what would have been a winning field goal attempt.

“I mean, he’s one of the best at what he does,” Prescott said. “He’s another guy, high balls, throw it up, catch radius that is unbelievable. He’s got to know what I’m thinking just as much as I want to know what he’s thinking or how he’s running the routes. He needs to know certain positions -- the ball’s going to be here, the ball’s going to be there. As good as we can get in knowing each other, we keep trying every day.”

From 2010 to 2016, Bryant and Tony Romo combined for 349 catches, 5,017 yards and 50 touchdowns. They had a connection that all of the best quarterback-receiver combinations have.

In their final eight games of 2016, Bryant and Prescott found their groove. Six of Bryant’s eight touchdown receptions came in the final two months of the season. He had one 100-yard game, three 80-yard games and two 70-yard games. In the playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers, Bryant caught nine passes for 132 yards and two touchdowns.

“That guy grows every day. I think the coolest thing about him is ... what I love about him, because I feel like I have that same trait, is the only way to grow is to listen,” Bryant said of Prescott. “He watches a lot of guys who do it right, and he applies it to himself. The whole team sees that, and it just becomes contagious, and we all grow as a whole. As for him, it’s outstanding. The guy is extremely young, and the way he approaches his game is second to none. Some of the young quarterbacks I’ve seen in the past, they have all different kinds of brain farts. With him on the other hand, he’s just, ‘I got it. Whatever you throw at me, I got it.’ It feels like he’s been here for a good five years.”

Bryant turns 29 in November. Age is undefeated in the NFL, but Bryant is far from old. He missed the 2015 offseason program because of his contract situation. He was slowed some last offseason because of a second surgery to his foot.

So far, he feels great. He feels like Dez Bryant.

“I mean, I’ve seen a motivated, hungry go-getter in Dez,” Prescott said. “It’s hard for me to say he’s better this offseason than last because I wasn't in the same position to judge that, but what I’ve seen from him, [I'm] so excited for what he can do this year and the way he’s handled it all the way back to March.”