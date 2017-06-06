Cowboys' life after Tony Romo smoother than most replacing franchise QBs

FRISCO, Texas -- The nameplate is gone, but everybody knows whose locker it was, since The Star campus is less than a year old.

Coach Jason Garrett put his veterans and leaders in different spots across the locker room. Sean Lee and Dez Bryant are across from each other at one end. Tyron Smith and Darren McFadden are at the other end. In the middle of the room are the lockers of Jason Witten and Tony Romo.

Or the locker that used to be Romo’s.

It remains unused as the Dallas Cowboys conclude their organized team activities this week.

Two months have passed since the Cowboys released Romo, the franchise’s all-time leader in touchdown passes and passing yards. Four days ago, the Cowboys realized a $14 million gain in salary-cap relief when the post-June 1 release became official.

For Witten, who arrived to the Cowboys’ rookie minicamp in 2003 on the same shuttle bus from the airport with Romo, life without Romo has been strange because they had become the closest of friends.

For a lot of Cowboys, it has not been as odd because Romo had started only four of the final 32 games he was with the organization. A twice-broken left collarbone kept him out of 12 games in 2015. A compression fracture in his back suffered in the preseason kept him out of action for all but one series in 2016.

“The way the season went, Dak [Prescott] was the quarterback for the entire season, for 16 games,” Witten said. “Tony deserves a lot of credit with that because of how he handled the situation -- he and Dak both, to make that easy transition. It was the elephant in the room for all of us and really all of you guys too. To handle it the way they did allowed us to move forward. I think really the transition [now] is how can we be better? No different than any other offseason.”

Bryant offered his take.

“It’s kind of different, but at the same time, it’s a business," Bryant said. "I’m pretty sure [Romo] knows that. The rest of the guys here, we all know that. I wish him the best, but we’ve got a job to do.”

Replacing franchise quarterbacks can be an arduous task.

The Cowboys have had a seamless transition before. When Roger Staubach retired following the 1979 season, they counted on Danny White, who had a four-year run as Staubach’s backup but had never thrown more than 39 passes in a season. The Cowboys went to three straight NFC Championship Games with White as the starter.

Replacing Troy Aikman, who retired after the 2000 season, was not as simple. Before Romo fell in their laps in 2006, they turned to Quincy Carter, Chad Hutchinson, Ryan Leaf, Anthony Wright, Tony Banks, Drew Henson, Vinny Testaverde and Drew Bledsoe as potential solutions. Carter helped the Cowboys to the playoffs in 2003, but he still had more interceptions (21) than touchdowns (17) that season.

A year ago, the Denver Broncos had to prepare for life without Peyton Manning after winning Super Bowl 50. They also saw Brock Osweiler, who looked to be their heir apparent to Manning, leave in free agency to the Houston Texans.

Trevor Siemian won the job to replace Manning in training camp, but the Broncos missed the playoffs.

The Green Bay Packers went 6-10 in 2008 after they parted ways with Brett Favre and handed the team over to Aaron Rodgers. They have made the playoffs every year since.

Jay Fiedler helped the Miami Dolphins to the playoffs in 2000, the year after Dan Marino’s Hall of Fame career ended. Ryan Tannehill is the Fins' first homegrown quarterback to take them to the playoffs since Marino.

As fortunate as the Cowboys were in finding Romo, they were just as fortunate in finding Prescott, a fourth-round pick last year.

As good as Prescott’s stats were last season -- 23 touchdown passes, just four interceptions, six rushing touchdowns -- how he handled his ascension to the starting spot and developed as a leader meant as much to the Cowboys’ success.

“One of the things that we knew about Dak, from his reputation, the recommendations we got from the coaches at Mississippi State, was that he’s a very much of a natural leader,” Garrett said. “And people gravitated toward him right from the start, when he first got there six years ago.

"And that’s what we found. Right since the first rookie minicamp, just how he connects with players, how he interacts with coaches and staff members, that’s really what he’s been all about. And that’s something that’s really important for anybody, but it’s particularly important for a quarterback. He seems to handle things on the field and off the field really well. He’s got a great poise and composure about himself. He understands what’s important, what he values most. And he puts a lot of time and attention into those things. And I think people respect that.”

Last summer, the Cowboys were Romo’s team, which is something Prescott kept insisting when Romo's potential return was broached at different times during the regular season. Prescott won’t call the Cowboys his team now, but the transition is complete.

“It was never something I was trying to make it from Tony’s team to my team. It’s a team,” Prescott said. “It’s the Dallas Cowboys and all we can do is continue to get better, and we’re doing that right now.”