Looking back at 2016, Ezekiel Elliott sees chance for big improvement in 2017

FRISCO, Texas -- When Ezekiel Elliott looks back at his 2016 season with the Dallas Cowboys, he doesn’t see the 1,631 rushing yards that led the NFL. He doesn’t see the seven 100-yard games. He doesn’t see the four games with 90 yards. He doesn’t see the three other games with at least 80 yards.

He sees the yards he missed.

Though he led the NFL in rushing as a rookie in 2016, Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott says, "I think I left a lot of yards on the field." George Walker/Icon Sportswire

“The biggest improvement I can make is to become an elite runner on the second level,” Elliott said. “That’s what’s going to propel you from 1,600 yards to 1,800 yards to 1,900 yards -- making sure I make all those plays and continue to not leave any yards on the field. I think I left a lot of yards on the field.”

After then-Dallas RB DeMarco Murray led the NFL in rushing with 1,845 yards in 2014, Dallas RB Joseph Randle got himself in trouble by saying Murray left some “meat on the bone." Randle didn’t quite understand that the comment should have come from Murray or a coach, not from a running back looking for his first 100-yard game, let alone a 1,000-yard season.

A year ago, Elliott was just learning the Cowboys’ system. He was limited in training camp and preseason games because of a hamstring strain that led to a somewhat slow start to the season.

“I’m more comfortable in the system now,” Elliott said. “I can kind of expand my knowledge of the game. I can study more defensive fronts. I can study coverages. Instead of just learning my job, I can find out what the guys around me have to do.”

As a rookie, Elliott had 48 runs of at least 10 yards, and 14 runs of 20 yards or more. He felt that he could have longer runs.

“When you get those one-on-ones, making that guy miss, taking it to the house and just tripping up because you’re trying to do too much,” Elliott said. “Missing holes. Missing reads.”

Offensive coordinator Scott Linehan likes Elliott’s attitude.

“He knows he’s just basically starting his career,” Linehan said. “He’s not going to be sneaking up on anybody. Everybody’s going to be gunning for him to key on him. I think he relishes that opportunity and that role, too. He’s a great competitor and has the mindset that you’re looking for from a guy at that position, and I expect him to step up to another level each year that he’s doing this.”

Beyond becoming a better second-level runner, Elliott’s goals are not yard-specific. They are actually quite simple.

“Win ballgames,” Elliott said.