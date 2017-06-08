Cowboys working out four players, including ex-Giants QB Ryan Nassib

FRISCO, Texas -- Proof that the talent-acquisition business never ends: the Dallas Cowboys will work out quarterback Ryan Nassib, safeties Jeron Johnson and Duke Williams and wide receiver Lance Lenoir.

Nassib served as Eli Manning’s backup from 2013-16 with the New York Giants, but Nassib's final season there ended early because of an elbow injury. Nassib, the Giants’ fourth-round pick in 2013, played in parts of five games, completing 9 of 10 passes for 128 yards and a touchdown.

The Cowboys claimed quarterback Zac Dysert off waivers on Tuesday. He was on the field during the Cowboys’ organized team activity on Wednesday. They also have undrafted rookie Cooper Rush behind Dak Prescott and Kellen Moore.

“[Dysert] hasn’t played in a lot of games, but he’s been around the last three, four years, been around some good offensive systems,” Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. “We’ve gotten a lot of good recommendations about him. We liked him coming out and we’ve looked at a lot of the preseason tape that he has. We’ve seen him do some good things, so we’re excited about bringing him in here and adding him to the competition.”

Johnson has had two stints with the Seattle Seahawks (2011-14, 2016) and played 2015 with the Washington Redskins. He has played in 64 career games with two starts. His lone touchdown in his career came on a blocked punt return against the Cowboys in 2012.

Williams was a fourth-round pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2013 and spent time last year with the Indianapolis Colts. He has played in 58 games with 10 starts and has one career interception.

Lenoir went undrafted in April and worked at the Chicago Bears’ rookie minicamp. He is the all-time leader in receptions (273), yards (3,796) and touchdowns (28) at Western Illinois.

The Cowboys concluded their organized team activities Wednesday and will hold their minicamp next week to conclude their offseason program.