Dallas icons Jason Witten, Dirk Nowitzki share secrets of success

FRISCO, Texas -- Last week there was a celebration of Tony Romo's career with the guest list as varied and star-studded as it could get. President George W. Bush was there. Jimmy Kimmel was there. Dirk Nowitzki was there.

It was not, however, called a retirement party. Stories were shared and laughs were had as Romo’s 14-year career with the Dallas Cowboys was remembered.

At one point during the night, Jason Witten, who caught 649 passes for 7,287 yards and 37 touchdowns from Romo, found himself talking with Nowitzki.

For years Witten and and the Dallas Mavericks star have admired each other from afar as they operated in the rarified airs of their respective sports. On this night, two of the most iconic players in Dallas talked about their approach as they enter the final years of their careers.

“You think about how he hones in on his shot what goes into it, I mean, I think we all know that he’s got a great shot, but he doesn’t just walk out there and shoot like that,” Witten said. “The details that he goes into to performing at that level and the gym rat that he is, and just the repetitions, I’m similar. I gain a lot of confidence in the individual part of practice and the footwork and the steps and the stems of the route tree. Those are things I hang my hat on.”

Nowitzki turns 39 in a week. He is entering his 20th season with the Mavericks. Witten turned 35 in May. He is entering his 15th season with the Cowboys and signed a four-year extension with the club in March.

“We just talked about work ethic, preparation, how he doesn’t like to take days off even in the offseason because he feels rusty after,” Nowitzki said. “He is loyal, puts the team first. It’s never about him. He’s so durable and dependable.”

Nowitzki is a 13-time NBA All-Star. Witten is a 10-time Pro Bowler. Four times Nowitzki was named All-NBA first team. Four times Witten has been named a first-team All Pro. Nowitzki is one of six players in NBA history to score more than 30,000 points. Witten is seventh in NFL history with 1,089 receptions, the second-most by a tight end.

“Look, every time I go out there, I’m a competitive guy and I want to win,” Witten said. “And if I don’t think I can beat that guy across from me, I don’t need to play. I have a lot of confidence in that. I don’t look at it as an age thing. It’s ‘can you perform?’ I know I can play at a high level. I know my expectations are higher than they’ve ever been. How long will it be like that? I don’t know, but I’m sure at some point I won’t be able to play up to my expectations. Right now that’s not where I’m at.”

For the first time in his career, Witten is getting ready for a season without Romo. He acknowledges it has been strange not to see his best friend every day as he had for 14 years. But he has also seen contemporaries, like DeMarcus Ware and Doug Free, retire as well. For the briefest moments after the Cowboys’ playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers in January, Witten wondered if he, too, was done.

After some reflection and a meeting with coach Jason Garrett, he was all-in.

“He’s one of the best players I’ve ever been around, a great example of how to conduct yourself as a player on the field, off the field, in the locker room, on the practice field, during the game that I’ve been very fortunate to be associated with,” Garrett said. “I think his coaches feel that way. I know his teammates feel that way. And he’s still a really, really good football player. He can play the position. The versatility he has as a receiver, as a blocker, he can do all that we ask him to do. I don’t think there’s another tight end in football like him.”

And that’s what mattered most to Witten.

“They believe, and it’s not because it’s ‘We like Witten and everthing he’s made of,’” Witten said. “It’s ‘Hey, it’s third-and-8 and we’re throwing it to that guy.’”

The Mavericks still call on Nowitzki in clutch situations. Twice last season he hit tying shots in the final 10 seconds of a game. They know to get him the ball at the top of the circle and allow him to shoot over a defender as the shot clock winds down. The process to get to that point even as Nowitzki has aged has not changed.

The process for the Cowboys to get to that point with Witten for the big third-down conversion has not changed as he has aged, either.

“I feel like I get an edge when it comes to being able to focus on the details,” Witten said. “I think Dirk is the best example of any we have known for over the last 15-20 years with how he approaches it as a 7-footer. Anyone that’s been around him says the same thing about him: It’s how he works.”

Witten’s 69 receptions were second on the team last season. It was the 13th consecutive season he caught at least 60 passes. Only Jerry Rice (17) and Tony Gonzalez (15) have more 60-catch seasons in NFL history.

Nowitzki has said he will continue to play as long as he is having fun, but he has a championship. Witten is still chasing his.

“I don’t really get caught up in ‘Hey, it’s a young team and I’m the old guy,’” Witten said. “It’s not that approach. It’s not ‘Win it for Witten.’ The standard and my goals don’t change. If anything, they’ve gotten higher as I’ve gotten older.”

ESPN NBA reporter Tim MacMahon contributed to this report.