NFC East Q&A: Should teams be more concerned with Ezekiel Elliott or Dak Prescott?

Today's question: Who does your team fear more, Ezekiel Elliott or Dak Prescott?

Jordan Raanan, New York Giants reporter: This seems like a no-brainer. It's Zeke. He's the straw that stirs the Dallas Cowboys' drink. Prescott had an incredible rookie year (23 touchdown passes and four interceptions), but it just wouldn't have been possible if not for that running game, spearheaded by Elliott. The Giants held Elliott to 158 yards rushing combined in their two meetings last season. And guess what? They won both games. Prescott threw one touchdown pass. This isn't to say that Prescott isn't a good player. What he did last season as a rookie who was drafted in the fourth round was spectacular. The way he played in that playoff loss to the Green Bay Packers should have erased any doubts that he will be a star. But Elliott already is a star. He's the player who gives defensive coordinators nightmares, not Prescott. At least, not yet.

Dak Prescott had a phenomenal rookie season, but it's Ezekiel Elliott who drives the Cowboys' engine. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Tim McManus, Philadelphia Eagles reporter: Elliott. There is a healthy amount of respect for Prescott in the Eagles' locker room. After all, they saw him rally the Cowboys to a 29-23 overtime win against them last October with a 22-yard touchdown strike to Dez Bryant late in regulation and a TD toss to Jason Witten to seal it. While Prescott's individual efforts need to be recognized, it's hard to ignore the tremendous offensive line play and standout skill position players that made his life easier as a rookie. Elliott is more widely viewed as the key to making the Dallas engine hum. Safe to say, the Eagles' defensive game plan will continue to focus on slowing him down first and foremost.

John Keim, Washington Redskins reporter: Elliott. The defensive players have a ton of respect for Prescott and how he played last season. His poise and his penchant for taking care of the ball were impressive. Dallas does not do what it did without Prescott, that's for sure. But I always go back to last year's draft. Afterward, I spoke to a member of the Redskins' offensive staff about how the Cowboys did not draft a defensive player first. He wished they had; he felt adding Elliott would enable Dallas to play a certain style that would impact not only the offense, but the defense as well. He was right. Prescott completes them, but Elliott's presence opens up a range of possibilities for success.