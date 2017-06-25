Dak Prescott's football life: 3,000 campers in a week

CORINTH, Texas -- On Sunday at Lake Dallas High School, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott wrapped up a week's worth of football camps in the three states that propelled him to become a household name across the country.

In Starkville, Mississippi, more than 1,400 kids attended the Dak Prescott Football ProCamp at Mississippi State. In his hometown of Haughton, Louisiana, more than 700 kids attended. Sunday's camp featured 900 kids.

With his offseason football duties in the books, Dak Prescott will take some time off before reporting to Cowboys training camp. Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports

"It's humbling just to be a part of this and be able to have my name on top of this camp," Prescott said. "And just the turnout of the kids and interacting with these guys, this is what it's about, to use my platform to help change their lives or make their days or summers or whatever better to help improve the community in any way I can."

A year ago at this time, Prescott was the Cowboys' third-team quarterback, just entering his NFL life as a fourth-round pick. Now he is the Cowboys' unquestioned starter and leader coming off a season in which he was named the NFL's Offensive Rookie of the Year.

"I hope I can make their day better, maybe change one person here's life, motivate him to do something better, just to dream, even if it's that," Prescott said. "Just to dream and set goals. Maybe make their summer. It's what I'm trying to do, trying to teach life lessons, give some tips on football, and hopefully make them better people leaving today."

Teammates Ryan Switzer and Cole Beasley helped Prescott with his camp, as did Cowboys Hall of Famers Michael Irvin and Charles Haley.

Prescott took pictures with the campers, handed out his share of high-fives and advice and tried to have as much fun as possible.

With his week of camps complete, Prescott will get away from the game for a bit before the Cowboys fly to California for the start of training camp on July 22. But before then, he and some receivers will get together for workouts to stay sharp.

"Going out and go to a beach somewhere, hang out with the time I needed," Prescott said. "But also getting ready for football at the same time."