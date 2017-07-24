Dak Prescott offers support to Ezekiel Elliott, teammates

OXNARD, Calif. -- Since joining the Dallas Cowboys last year, Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott have grown to be close friends.

As Elliott deals with an NFL investigation into an alleged domestic violence incident last July and alleged involvement in an incident last week at a Dallas bar, Prescott offered support to the running back without getting into the specifics of the running back's issues.

"Definitely he's a good friend," Prescott said. "So yeah, I mean, I take pride in helping him out every way on and off the field, yes."

The Cowboys have had a number of off-the-field issues come about in the past month, including the disclosure that wide receiver Lucky Whitehead was arrested in June for shoplifting. Whitehead did not tell the team of the arrest, and he could end up being released.

The Cowboys say they are holding players accountable for their actions. Jason Witten said the players have addressed the issues among the group, as well.

"I've made probably as many bad decisions as any of these guys have, only being 23, so I'm definitely not one that I can point fingers and be mad or be pissed," Prescott said. "All I can do is give from my young experience and the things that happened to me. As I said, those things are being handled, and it's not something I care to go on about."

Before training camp a year ago, Prescott was cleared of charges of speeding and drunk driving in Starkville (Miss.) Municipal Court. After the arrest in March 2016, Prescott tweeted an apology and vowed something like that would not happen again.

"Everything I've been through, good and bad -- the adversity, especially -- it's shaped me, who I am today," Prescott said. "I don't really regret any mistakes I've made, because it's made me who I am, especially in that situation. As I said, it wouldn't happen again. It's about making me a better person."