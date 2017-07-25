Cowboys open training camp with no doubts: It's 'Dak's team'

OXNARD, Calif. -- As Dak Prescott came off the field Monday following the Dallas Cowboys' first training camp practice, fans on each side of the field screamed his name. The crowd swelled as he began to sign autographs, and media followed him like ants to a crumb.

It was a stark contrast to a year ago, when Prescott could slip on and off the practice field at camp barely noticed. He was the Cowboys' third quarterback, behind Tony Romo and Kellen Moore. Depending on whom you talked to behind the scenes, he might have been tied for third with Jameill Showers.

Before Prescott left his Texas home for the Cowboys' charter flight to California Saturday, he had a brief moment to reflect on the 12-month difference in his life.

When the Cowboys selected Dak Prescott in the fourth round last year, they thought they were getting a developmental quarterback who would need a year or two to be ready to play. AP Photo/Michael Owen Baker

"But once I got on the plane, once I was in here, all that's out the window and it's about being the best quarterback I can be for all these guys in this locker room and for this organization," Prescott said. "There's a lot that went on in the offseason, but it means absolutely nothing. The only thing that matters is what I do and this team does next."

The focus is on 2017, but the Prescott story, at least with the Cowboys, starts with the day last summer, when Moore suffered a broken ankle and was lost for the season in the first week of camp. The Cowboys flirted with the idea of adding a veteran but decided the price, either in money or draft picks, was too high.

The day after Moore was hurt, Romo was given a day off as he rested his back.

Prescott went from splitting snaps with Showers, who is now a safety on the Cowboys roster, to running the first-team offense.

"I remember [Moore] went down, not knowing exactly what was wrong, but it looked bad," Prescott said. "I think at that time, I had to step in and finish out his reps, like two plays or so, and then do mine. That was the end of practice. Then to come in and hear the news and knowing Tony had that next day off, it was going from taking two reps or four reps that day at practice to going to be running the show the next day. But it was just about stepping up. It was an opportunity that happened, unfortunately, and all I could think of at that moment was to just take advantage of it."

Then Romo went down in a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks and Prescott became the Cowboys' starter. He would not relinquish the job again. The Cowboys went 13-3 with Prescott. He threw 23 touchdown passes and had just four interceptions.

"Obviously, when we walked into camp last year, this was Tony's football team, and we'll miss Tony," executive vice president Stephen Jones said. "Still, I will tell you at the top of the list for Jerry and I is that we didn't get done putting a team good enough to win a Super Bowl around Tony. But, as you know, now you walk into camp and this is Dak's team, which is a huge difference.

"He not only put together one of the greatest rookie quarterback seasons in the history of the game -- which is saying a lot when you think of all the great men who've played, all the Hall of Famers who played the position -- he put on one of the best rookie seasons ever, and he's embraced it.”

The Cowboys didn't know what they had in Prescott when they took him in the fourth round last year. They thought he was a developmental quarterback who would need a year or two to be ready to play. The Cowboys wanted to select a quarterback much earlier in the draft than where they got Prescott but were thwarted a few times. In truth, they lamented the day they would have to replace Romo.

Now?

"A lot more comfortable than I ever thought I would be this time last year or beyond not having Romo," owner and general manager Jerry Jones said. "So that has everything to do with the year that Dak had and more importantly the way Dak is approaching this year. It is a really good feeling."

There is a lot that comes with being the Cowboys quarterback. Prescott can thank Don Meredith, Roger Staubach, Troy Aikman and, yes, Romo for that. Expectations are as high for Prescott this season. A year ago, he acknowledged he had difficulty in spitting out a 12-word play in the huddle to his teammates.

"Last year I came in and I was just trying to figure everything out," Prescott said. ".. [Now] everything I say, people are listening to. Everything I do, they're watching. Not just you guys but my teammates, the coaches as well. But that's fun to me. That's something that I embrace. I want that. Just that I have to be my best at all times, and it's something I take pride in."