Jason Garrett repeats answer 10 times in response to Lucky Whitehead move

OXNARD, California -- Dallas Cowboys coach Jason Garrett's news conference was dominated by talk of recently cut wide receiver Lucky Whitehead and only Whitehead.

The coach spoke for a little more than three minutes.

Here is the transcript of the back-and-forth between the media and Garrett.

On whether he regrets Whitehead's being cut and whether he will address the team about the move:

Garrett: Yesterday we made a decision that was deemed to be in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys. We're standing by that decision. We're going to move on.

On whether the decision to cut Whitehead was based on the idea of the arrest:

Garrett: Yesterday we made a decision we felt was the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys. We're going to stand by that decision. We're going to move on.

On whether it is fair to Whitehead to say the same thing over and over:

Garrett: It's the truth. We made a decision we felt was in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys.

On whether there are some people working for the Dallas Cowboys who are just too stupid to work for this team:

Garrett: I'll stand by the statement that I made. We made a decision yesterday that we felt was in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys. We're going to stand by that decision. We're going to move forward.

On sending the wrong message by rushing to judgment:

Garrett: Yesterday we made a decision that we felt that was in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys. We're going to stand by that decision. We're going to move forward.

On why the decision wasn't made before camp:

Garrett: Again, guys, I'm not going to continue to address this. We made a decision that we felt was in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys. We're going to stand by that decision and we're going to move on.

On whether he knows something the media doesn't:

Garrett: We know lot a lot of things about our players that you guys don't know.

On why, if team officials knew more, Whitehead was on the team in the first place:

Garrett: Guys, we made a decision yesterday that we felt was in the best interest of our team. And in evaluating the particular situation and the context of that situation, we felt like we made a decision in regards to Lucky that was right for our team. And we stand by that decision.

On whether Garrett was happy it turned out Whitehead was not involved:

Garrett: I think the best thing for Lucky is to have a clean slate. And he'll have a new opportunity somewhere else. That's good for him. And again, it's in the best interest of our football team.

On whether Whitehead said he did not do it:

Garrett: We had a number of conversations regarding this. And again, we made a decision that we think is in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys.

On why others with issues are still on the roster:

Garrett: Guys, this will be the last time I'll say it. I appreciate your interest in it. We made a decision yesterday in regards to Lucky Whitehead that we think is in the best interest of the Dallas Cowboys. We're standing that by that decision. We're going to move forward. If you have any other football questions, I’m happy to answer them.

He was met with silence.