Jerry Jones' Hall of Fame trek starts Wednesday

OXNARD, California -- Jerry Jones' enshrinement in the Pro Football Hall of Fame begins Wednesday when the Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager flies with his team to Canton, Ohio.

On Thursday, the Cowboys will take on the Arizona Cardinals in the Hall of Fame Game. On Friday, Jones will don the gold blazer for the first time and host a party that night. On Saturday comes the induction ceremony.

Jones will be the sixth speaker in the seven-man class.

At the start of training camp, Jones joked he had cut the length of his speech from 42 minutes to 39 minutes.

“My goodness, I have a lot of these old stories you guys have heard,” Jones said jokingly.

Jones has practiced his speech more than a few times but said he has yet to get all the way through. Just as he thinks he has all of the memories crammed into it, he remembers another story he wants to mention.

"I'm in good shape with my time, let's put it like that," Jones laughed.

The Jones traveling party will be rather large and noticeable in Canton. Nobody wanted to put a number on the total because the list, like Jones' speech, keeps growing.

"I'm just excited that we're going to be having so many people that have been a part of the 29 years we've been with the Cowboys," Jones said, "and also, frankly, I've got a lot of teammates from [my] Arkansas days that'll be there, so I'm excited about all that."