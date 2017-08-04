How Jerry Jones earned loyalty from his players, coaches

CANTON, Ohio -- By Jerry Jones' count, since his purchase of the Dallas Cowboys in 1989, some 2,500 players have worn the helmet with the star.

Many will be at Saturday's Pro Football Hall of Fame induction ceremony to congratulate the Cowboys' owner and general manager. The 2017 team will attend the ceremony too, returning to training camp in California after Jones' remarks.

Five current and former players tell their favorite Jones stories:

JASON WITTEN

In 2006, Jason Witten signed a six-year extension with the Cowboys that included a $12 million signing bonus. At that time, Witten was a two-time Pro Bowler and was on his way to becoming the franchise's leader in receptions.

Jason Witten was compelled to seek out Jerry Jones immediately after signing a contract extension in 2006: "Hey, I won't let you down." Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports

"He had done it a million times. He came in there and he emptied his pockets and his coat like I took all the money. We signed footballs and took some pictures, and he was really nice to my family. Did the whole deal. As he's walking out to his car, I just felt that I wanted to go get him. I wanted to tell him, 'Hey, I won't let you down. I'll be worth every penny.' And I think he was caught off guard by that because I'm sure guys didn't say that to him at that time. I was 24 years old. I didn't know what I was thinking, chasing him out to the car like that. But I think that was a moment where there was a connection between us, that, 'Gosh, this guy really is taking a different approach. It's not about the money.' From that point forward, it was always a time like he was taking an interest to mentor me and invest in me in a lot of ways.

"Over the years, the dinners, the times I've seen him talk in front of the team, I'm just amazed at his ability to connect. The guy can be anywhere in the world, and he's at practice every day with a purpose. There's a lot of things about making money and a lot of things he's really good at, but the game of football provided so much, and you can still see that a little bit today, like he's the captain at Arkansas on a championship team."

DEZ BRYANT

The Cowboys moved up in the first round of the 2010 draft to take Dez Bryant, whose off-field issues scared teams away. Early in his career, issues continued for Bryant, but the Cowboys never wavered in their belief. In 2015, he received a $70 million contract.

Dez Bryant appreciates the unwavering belief that Jones showed in him early in his career: "He gave me an opportunity to show who I am and I'm going to forever respect him for that." AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

"Man, Jerry is everything. When people counted me out, he counted me in, and that alone showed me how much love he had for me. He gave me an opportunity to show who I am, and I'm going to forever respect him for that. He deserves to be in the Hall of Fame. There's no owner -- no owner -- nobody on this earth better than Jerry Jones. When you've got a million and one people saying, 'Oh, get rid of him. He's a b---h---,' and all that stuff, and you got this guy, this loving guy that believes in you and going to constantly keep giving you opportunities to show what he sees, I think that's amazing. I just want to hear Jerry's speech. I know it's going to be worthwhile. It's his show. Congratulations to the other guys in the Hall of Fame too, because that's a huge accomplishment. That's why you play the game. But this is Jerry's stage. It's his moment."

SEAN LEE

In the spring of 2014, Sean Lee suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in the first organized team activity of the offseason. His season was over before it could even begin, continuing a history of injuries.

Sean Lee doubts he would've overcome his injuries without Jones' support: "When people stick with you during tough times, your loyalty to them goes to a place you never thought it could." Richard W. Rodriguez/Fort Worth Star-Telegram/Getty Images

"I don't know if I would've come back from that injury without his support. I mean I had gotten injured three years in a row. I do the toe. I do the neck. I'm missing all these big games and then I go into spring football and the OTAs and I tear my left ACL and I'm hurting. I'm hurting bad. Three years in a row. I don't know if I'm going to come back from these injuries or if they're going to keep me. He called me after the injury and said, 'Hey, you're going to come back and you're going to come back better,' and that instilled a lot of confidence in me. What type of owner after three years of that does that? Without that, I don't know if I would've come back. It was right when I was diagnosed. We knew what the injury was but we go and get the MRI, and he was just extremely gracious. When people stick with you during tough times your loyalty to them goes to a place you never thought it could."

LEON LETT

Leon Lett is a defensive line coach on the Cowboys' coaching staff, but in 1991, he was a seventh-round pick out of Emporia State whom nobody knew.

Defensive line coach Leon Lett, who played for the Cowboys in the '90s, has come to value the counsel of the Cowboys' owner and GM: "I can say, for me, Jerry has been in every aspect of my life in certain situations." Derick E. Hingle/USA TODAY Sports

"Some of my Jerry stories are of joy, happiness. Some of them are stories when I was not in a good place, and Jerry was there to lift me up, pick me up, and give me a word of encouragement and also give me a kick in the ass when I needed it. I can say, for me, Jerry has been in every aspect of my life in certain situations. The joy story I would have to say was camp. It was my rookie camp. I was in Dallas. I hadn't signed my contract yet and the bus was getting ready to leave to go to Austin, and I was talking to my agent and he's telling me, 'Just hang in there in Dallas until we get it done.' And I was thinking to myself, 'Man, the bus is leaving,' and I got a call from Jerry and then he said, 'I think you should get on that bus.' He personally came to my room with the contract, and I signed the contract the night before practice and I made the team. He had a lot of words of encouragement that night about agents, picking the right guy, and just wisdom. When I was in some tough places, man, he'd seen people that had been through these types of things, and they come out of it on the right side. Keep your head up, just stay strong. Just all the wisdom and encouragement, being positive. Don't let the outside world interfere with what you're trying to accomplish."

JASON GARRETT

Jason Garrett played for the Cowboys from 1993-99 and has two Super Bowl rings as a backup quarterback. In 2007, he returned as offensive coordinator/assistant head coach. Three years later, he was named the head coach. He is entering his seventh full season as coach, a tenure second only to Tom Landry in franchise history.

Coach Jason Garrett points out that Jones' connection to his players and coaches isn't limited to the football field: "I reflect back on the number of guys who have had tragedy, death in their family, and just how he rallied around everybody." AP Photo/Gus Ruelas

"I reflect back on the number of guys who have had tragedy, death in their family, and just how he rallied around everybody. Whether it's flying them home, whether it's paying for a meal without anybody knowing about it, those are the things that stick out maybe as much as anything else. It's countless times. And he's always there for everybody. He has an amazing perspective on life in and around the competitive nature of what we do, and he always puts that first. I think everybody who's been around him has seen that and we've really appreciated it."