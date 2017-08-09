Cowboys taking long view on Jaylon Smith's return to game action

OXNARD, Calif. -- The question is no longer if Jaylon Smith will play a game for the Dallas Cowboys. The question is when.

Is it Saturday against the Los Angeles Rams? He sat out the Hall of Fame Game despite taking part in four of the padded practices leading into that game against the Arizona Cardinals. Will it be in the home preseason opener Aug. 19 against the Indianapolis Colts? Maybe seven days later against the Oakland Raiders, or Aug. 31 against the Houston Texans?

Coach Jason Garrett was asked if Smith would play in the preseason at all and he gave a simple one word answer: absolutely.

Smith wants to play as soon as he is allowed but is at peace with whatever the Cowboys want to do.

"Someone who loves football wants to play," Smith said. "But understanding the circumstance, we've built a great foundation. It's about getting reps. We're definitely in sync with what we want to do."

As the Cowboys navigate this journey with Smith from the serious knee injury he suffered in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl, the Cowboys are essentially creating their own path because players rarely make it as far as Smith.

The Cowboys want Jaylon Smith to get game action this preseason, but they aren't going to rush it. George Walker/Icon Sportswire

The Cowboys know the torn anterior cruciate and lateral collateral ligaments in his left knee are healed. They know the nerve that affected his left foot is improving but still not at 100 percent. They are not sure when it will be fully firing or if it will ever be fully firing.

"I think his baseline is where he can play football, so now we've just got to ease him into it because there's fatigue," executive vice president Stephen Jones said. "That's obvious when you don't have a muscle that's had nerves to it for as long as his did. Then it fatigues easier. And so you've got to build that up over time and do it the right way so that we don't have any issues there. Then at the same time give him the reps that he's getting comfortable with. I think his baseline health is at a point where he could play. It's just getting him in that football shape and doing things the right way."

Smith did not practice Tuesday, but not because of some setback that forced the medical staff to hold him out. With Sean Lee not scheduled to practice today, the Cowboys do not want to put too much stress on the linebacker position with two absences.

With Lee sitting, Smith will get more work in practice today. So far in camp, he has taken second-team snaps as the middle linebacker in 11-on-11 drills. His work in seven-on-seven has been a little more limited, but the Cowboys see progress.

"You can see there's a couple plays [Monday] where the ball is in the flat and you can see the burst and acceleration to the hit that we're used to seeing from Jaylon," linebackers coach Matt Eberflus said. "So, it's exciting to see. It's tangible improvement."

It was only until the offseason program that Smith was able to lift his toes off the ground by himself. He wears a custom-made brace to help keep his foot flexed, but there have been times in camp he has run without it. The hope is he might not need it at all in the future, but that time frame is as unanswerable as when he will play in a game.

Teammates marvel at Smith's recovery. So do the coaches, but there's also what Eberflus calls "evaluating the number," as in his uniform, No. 54.

"I certainly have joy and sure I'm happy for him when I see him out there playing and hitting like he's in that goal-line live period [last week]," Eberflus said. "He had some big hits on short-yardage and all that makes me happy to see that for him, just for the man, for him personally. But then you've got to take the emotions out of it."

The Cowboys badly want the decision to pick Smith in the second round last year -- knowing the odds were stacked against him -- to work. Owner and general manager Jerry Jones has been effusive in his praise for Smith and perhaps raising the expectations too high.

He has not taken any first-team snaps in practice. If the season started today, Anthony Hitchens would be the starting middle linebacker. Eberflus said he is starting to envision different roles for Smith in the Cowboys' defense. He is on a number of special-teams units as well.

Perhaps Lee's absence on Wednesday could allow Smith to see action at other linebacker spots, but until he sees action in a game and tackles an opponent, knocks down a pass or sacks the quarterback, there is no true way of knowing for sure what he will be in 2017.

The Cowboys are taking a long-term view in a sport with short-term vision.

"No need to jump ahead and make a decision on whether it's this week or next week or whatever it may be," Stephen Jones said. "We'll just kind of see how he progresses this week, see how he responds. The big thing about Jaylon so far is that it seems to be better every time he goes out there. He's more and more comfortable with it. At the same time, if you left it up to him, he'd be going every play out there in the Hall of Fame Game. So we've got to protect Jaylon, at the end of the day, from Jaylon.

"He's going to be around here for many, many years to come and we've got to handle this the right way for him."