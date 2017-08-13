Jason Garrett not sure Ezekiel Elliott will play in preseason

LOS ANGELES -- As of now, Ezekiel Elliott will not play in the regular season until Oct. 29 against the Washington Redskins. He might not play in the preseason at all.

After the Dallas Cowboys' 13-10 loss Saturday to the Los Angeles Rams, coach Jason Garrett said there have been no discussions about Elliott’s status for the final three preseason games.

“If he were to play, I think he would play probably in a similar fashion as he did last year,” Garrett said.

Elliott played in just one preseason game as a rookie, gaining 48 yards in seven carries against the Seattle Seahawks. He was limited through most of training camp with a hamstring strain last summer, which led to him not playing in the first two preseason games. Along with the rest of the starters, he did not play in the final preseason game.

Elliott has not played a snap in the first two preseason games. The Cowboys play the Indianapolis Colts on Aug. 19 and the Oakland Raiders on Aug. 26. They close the preseason Aug. 31 at the Houston Texans.

If Garrett follows what has been a normal preseason protocol with his starters, they will play a quarter or more against the Colts and then into the second half against the Raiders.

With Elliott scheduled to miss the first six games, pending an appeal, the Cowboys could look to get Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Rod Smith more playing time with the first-team offensive line.

“I think Zeke has done an excellent job through this whole process focusing on what he needs to do and controlling what he can control,” Garrett said. “He comes to work every day, is a hard-working guy who loves to play football, he practices hard, he’s getting himself ready to play as well as he can.”