Cowboys can lean on recent past to help move on from Ezekiel Elliott

OXNARD, Calif. – Last Thursday, Dez Bryant was thinking about how good Ezekiel Elliott would be for the Dallas Cowboys in 2017.

“He’s going to do better than last year,” Bryant said. “I was just talking about this the other day. Zeke, the guy loves football. When you watch Zeke play, it’s contagious. That’s what I care about. I want to play with a guy who loves football because that’s going to make everybody else play football. Zeke is phenomenal. We feed off that guy. If you can’t, something [is] wrong.”

Unless there is a drastic reduction, or a complete abandoning, of the six-game suspension, Elliott will not do better in 2017 than he did in 2016 when he led the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards on 322 carries and scored 15 rushing touchdowns.

The Cowboys speak confidently in what Darren McFadden, Alfred Morris and Rod Smith can do while Elliott is out, but none are as explosive or as complete as Elliott.

But that doesn’t mean the Cowboys’ season is over before it really begins.

There is a parallel that can be drawn to the news the Cowboys received on Aug. 26, 2016.

A day earlier, Tony Romo was knocked out of a preseason game against the Seattle Seahawks after three plays. Romo said after the game he could have returned but the team was just being cautious. He went so far as to say that the hit delivered from Cliff Avril was a good thing because he knew his twice surgically repaired back could withstand such a hit.

The next day, Romo was diagnosed with a compression fracture in his back and was looking at a 6-to-10 week absence.

There was a sense then that the Cowboys' season was almost over before it could begin. Yes, Dak Prescott had looked strong in his preseason work, but preseason success does not guarantee the same come the regular season.

The Cowboys had become almost completely reliant on Romo. In 2015, they won one game without Romo, who twice broke his left collarbone, to finish the season with a 4-12 mark, their worst since 1989, Jerry Jones’ first year as owner and general manager.

From 2006-15, the Cowboys were 7-20 in games not started by Romo.

Yet in 2016, they found their quarterback of the future (and present) in Prescott. They finished 13-3, matching a franchise record for wins in a season, with Romo playing just one series.

As he did an autopsy on the 2015 season, coach Jason Garrett repeatedly said the Cowboys did not handle the adversities of the season well. Mainly he was talking about Romo’s absence. In 2014, the Cowboys were able to handle the adversity of the season well. Before they even finished an organized team activity in the spring of 2014, they lost Sean Lee to a torn anterior cruciate ligament. It was an absence as hurtful as the one of Elliott this year.

The Cowboys finished 12-4 and came within an overturned Bryant catch of potentially advancing to the NFC Championship Game.

“We need all hands on deck this season, it’s going to be hard to go do what we try to do,” tight end Jason Witten said. “We want to be a team that’s together. We’ll get through this because that’s what we’re all about. You look last year when we had adversity in different ways with injuries and different things that come up, I think our team has grown closer to each other and I suspect that we’ll do the same thing moving forward. That’s my job, that’s coach Garrett’s job as leaders on this team and guys will step up.”

Without Elliott, the Cowboys’ first six opponents represent a difficult challenge. The New York Giants beat the Cowboys twice last season. Road games in Weeks 2 and 3 against playoff-level teams like the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals are difficult. On Oct. 8, the Green Bay Packers, who ended the Cowboys’ 2016 season, visit AT&T Stadium.

The most winnable games come Oct. 1 against the Los Angeles Rams and Oct. 22 against the San Francisco 49ers.

The Cowboys have three weeks to figure out just how they will move on without Elliott before playing the Giants. They had a shorter time last year to figure out how they would move on without Romo.

“We have to focus on things we can control, and sometimes players are not going to be available to you for a variety of reasons,” Garrett said after Saturday’s preseason loss to the Rams. “You have to build the team the right way and you have to focus on the guys who are available to you and you have to get themselves ready to play.”