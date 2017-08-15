Business as usual for Ezekiel Elliott, Cowboys in first post-ban practice

Ezekiel Elliott goes through running back drills for the first time since the announcement of his six-game suspension and receives cheers from Cowboys fans. (0:15)

OXNARD, Calif. -- It’s easy to tell when Ezekiel Elliott is walking toward the practice field. The fans along the fence start screaming his name, hoping for a quick autograph or smile or social media moment.

On Monday, it was even easier to tell the Dallas Cowboys running back was about to make his way out of the locker room.

Fans started chanting, “Free Zeke” over and over and over.

Monday was the first practice for Elliott and the Cowboys since the NFL announced a six-game suspension for the running back for violating the personal conduct policy. Elliott is expected to file an appeal, perhaps on Tuesday, in hopes of erasing or reducing the penalty for an alleged domestic violence incident involving a former girlfriend in Columbus, Ohio, last summer.

If the news was weighing on Elliott, he never showed it in practice. He went through individual drills as normal, twisting and turning through a series of yellow poles and hurdling over some pads. In team drills, he finished his last run of each session by carrying the ball to the far end zone no matter how many yards away it was from the line of scrimmage.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott preparing for his first practice since the NFL announced a six-game suspension last week Todd Archer, ESPN Staff Writer

As he made his way back to the huddle one time, a fan screamed, “Go, Zeke, go.” Another added that he was still going to draft Elliott No. 1 in his fantasy league. Elliott had a nondescript practice. There were no great runs. He dropped a pass near the sideline.

After practice, he signed a few autographs and made his way back to the locker room.

“He’s hanging in there,” running backs coach Gary Brown said. “We just want to be there for him, whatever he needs. I know he’s going through a rough time right now, and that’s what we’re here for as coaches, teammates and especially as a running back group. We’re here to rally around him.”

After the suspension was announced last Friday, Jason Garrett addressed the news with the team. Elliott did not speak to the team, but he has had conversations with a number of players.

“We explained the situation, now we move forward,” Garrett said.

Brown has never coached a player who has been suspended. He has to balance finding the right number of snaps for Elliott and his replacements, Darren McFadden, Rod Smith and Alfred Morris. Brown also has to make sure Elliott stays engaged.

“You just keep trying to make it light and try to make him smile, things of that nature,” Brown said. “He seems OK. I’m sure that would hurt for anybody going through a situation that is difficult for himself, his family. It’s probably hard to stay positive, but we’re going to try to keep him positive as much as we can.”

After Saturday’s preseason loss to the Los Angeles Rams, some teammates expressed shock and surprise at the length of the penalty. Jerry Jones said he did not anticipate a suspension, so they assumed Elliott would be around.

“The mood is initially, you’re down,” right tackle La’el Collins said, “but I think with the support system and everybody that we have in place, I think we’re all just hoping for the best and we’re behind him 100 percent. And we think at the end of the day we will probably get the best result. We’re just going stay behind him and keep supporting his situation.”

As the Cowboys’ time in training camp winds down and the focus of the work turns to the Sept. 10 season opener against the New York Giants, perhaps the mood will change, perhaps Elliott’s absence will hit everybody.

But on Monday, thing were as normal as their 10 previous padded practices.

“It seems like he’s handling everything really well,” center Travis Frederick said. “Obviously, there’s a lot of stuff going on behind that. We just have to continue to prepare to be the team that we can be moving forward.”