Dak Prescott on regular season: 'I'm ready'

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys' regular-season opener against the New York Giants isn’t until Sept. 10, but Dak Prescott isn’t sure he needs any more preseason work.

The Cowboys play the Oakland Raiders on Saturday at AT&T Stadium and the starters are expected to see their most action of the preseason. The Cowboys close the preseason Aug. 31 against the Houston Texans but the starters will not play.

Prescott completed seven of eight passes for 106 yards and a touchdown in two series of work last week against the Indianapolis Colts.

“I mean, I’m ready,” Prescott said. “That’s all come from camp and just preparing. Obviously it’s going to be good and it’ll be helpful to take more reps in this upcoming game, kind of get a whole half or whatever it is the coaches decide we get to get going and get into that game tempo, get that game conditioning. But mentally, I know this offense is and the team is physically, we’re ready to go.”

The Giants went through an injury scare Monday with wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr., but Jason Garrett did not sound as if that would alter how much he plays his regulars against the Raiders.

“I think we all understand the importance of keeping guys healthy for the regular season,” Garrett said. “At the same time, we have to balance that with getting them ready to play. Football is a physical game. It’s always been a physical game. Injuries are a part of the game. So you find what you need to do with each of these guys individually and maybe collectively with the units as to how much they need to play. We’ve been working our way through that through these first three games. We’ll do that here the next few weeks, as well.”

Garrett said a decision on whether Ezekiel Elliott will play Saturday has not been made. A year ago, Elliott played just 14 snaps in the preseason, all against the Seattle Seahawks, and had seven carries for 48 yards. If he plays Saturday, it would be a similar amount.

Last summer, Elliott missed most of the training camp practices because of a hamstring strain. This summer he has not missed a practice.

“Typically backs in this league don’t play that much in the preseason,” Garrett said. “Years ago, Emmitt Smith rarely played in the preseason. Those guys just seem to have a feel. They can get a feel for what they need to do in practice if your practice is competitive and you’re practicing in the right environment, which we believe we do.”