Cowboys hoping next time they see Ezekiel Elliott on field isn't October

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Now the Dallas Cowboys hope the next time they see Ezekiel Elliott on the field is a lot sooner than Oct. 29 against the Washington Redskins.

Elliott will travel to New York on Sunday in preparation for Tuesday's appeal hearing for his six-game suspension for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Nobody quite knows when a decision will be made by arbitrator Harold Henderson, but the Cowboys felt it was important to get Elliott at least a little work during Saturday's preseason win against the Oakland Raiders.

"He has done a really good job in practice getting ready for Week 1," coach Jason Garrett said. "The other guys have gotten opportunities as well. Obviously they have gotten a lot more in the preseason games. They've worked with the 1s. But we've tried to get him ready to play Week 1, understanding the appeal process will get underway."

Elliott played 10 snaps and had six carries for 18 yards and two catches for 6 yards. After one series, his night was over.

Elliott did not speak after the game, but the Cowboys felt the effect of having him on the field, even for just one series.

"I told him it felt good for him just being in that huddle," quarterback Dak Prescott said. "Us getting together, we had a great drive right here. He's a guy that we know what he can do in this league. Doesn't have to have much time."

Elliott got the first three carries of the game and picked up 10 yards for a first down. His fifth carry went for 5 yards and another first down. He lost a yard on his final carry. His night ended with a one-handed catch on a pass from Prescott to the flat before Dan Bailey's 42-yard field goal.

"I thought he was just very impressive," owner and general manager Jerry Jones said. "He's worked hard. He's practiced and in the classroom as well as on the field as though he were going to take every snap this year. So I thought he played to form. That's an impressive group he's playing against. I have a lot of respect for them. I thought it was good and I'm glad we got that kind of work in for him. I was beginning to wonder if they were going to give him 30 [carries] there for a minute."

If the suspension is upheld, the Cowboys will not see Elliott until Week 8 of the season when they take on the Redskins at FedEx Field. It is possible Henderson could reduce the suspension. He reduced the 10-game suspension of former Cowboys defensive end Greg Hardy to four games in 2015.

"Harold is a really great friend of mine," Jones said. "He was at my (Hall of Fame) party and so you weren't at that party unless you were a good friend, I promise you that."

Jones and Henderson worked together on the league's management council for 15 years.

"He's very competent but the main thing is he's a guy that I admire a lot," Jones said. "Former policeman, former attorney. He's come through it the hard way. Literally."

Jones did not want to speculate about how long it would take to get Elliott up to speed if the suspension is upheld. He has not wanted to comment much at all about the league's decision to suspend Elliott anyway.

"I wouldn't do a ‘What if?' on that," Jones said. "I'm afraid it would have some kind of meaning and I've been reluctant to comment anyway."

But now the Cowboys can do nothing but wait on Henderson and see when Elliott will be available. Saturday offered a taste of what could be.

"We love having Zeke back there in the backfield," right tackle La'el Collins said. "It's going to be a great season. He's going to be back, and I think everything will get figured out. He'll be good and we'll be ready to roll."