Joe Haden would make sense for Cowboys if everything checks out

FRISCO, Texas -- The Dallas Cowboys have some interest in free-agent cornerback Joe Haden, but if they truly make a big effort to sign him it will come down to money and health.

Haden, who was released by the Cleveland Browns on Wednesday, has played in just 18 games the past two seasons because of injuries and has played a 16-game season just once in his career, as a rookie in 2010. He made three interceptions last season, which would have led the Cowboys, and has 19 for his career.

Unlike other names often attached to the Cowboys, such as 32-year-old Darrelle Revis, Haden's age is a bonus. The Cowboys will not pay age, which always ruled out Revis. Haden, however, is 28 and his new team would get a player desperate to show he can still play at a high level.

He was set to make $11.1 million from the Browns this season and reportedly refused to take a pay cut, which played a part in his release.

The Cowboys have the need and the salary-cap space to make a run at recently released cornerback Joe Haden. Frank Jansky/Icon Sportswire

This seems like the perfect example of why the Cowboys, to steal a Jerry Jones term, kept their powder dry during free agency. Their biggest signing was cornerback Nolan Carroll, who received a $3 million signing bonus.

Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones has said countless times over the past few years that the price of doing business in free agency does not match up with the production generally received from the signee. The better way to build a team is through the draft.

But Jones has always been a "never say never" guy as well.

First, the Cowboys have to determine whether Haden can still play at a high level, or at least higher than some of the cornerbacks they have on the roster. That analysis includes his injury history.

Orlando Scandrick is looking like he did in 2014. Carroll has been inconsistent. Anthony Brown could become a starter but is likely the Cowboys' third corner at the moment. Second- and third-round picks Chidobe Awuzie and Jourdan Lewis have been slowed by hamstring strains.

Second, the Cowboys have to determine the price. Haden played in the Pro Bowl after the 2013 and '14 seasons; he won't come cheap and will have a number of suitors, which will up the ante. The Cowboys have the cap room needed to make a move. According to ESPN Stats & Information, they have $16.047 million in room.

That doesn't factor in upcoming injury settlements, practice squad signings and potential extensions for other players, like Zack Martin, so make sure your eyes don't bug out over the $16 million.

Can the Cowboys get a deal done financially with Haden? Absolutely. But it will be on their terms.

It could be that a one-year deal makes the most since for both sides. For the Cowboys, it wouldn't erase their belief in this year's high draft picks. For Haden, it would allow him to test the free-agent market next March if he has a rebound season.

It makes sense for the Cowboys to have interest in him. They have a need for a cornerback like Haden, provided he's healthy. They also have the space to get a deal done.

In the past, these are the times when Jerry Jones has served as a closer. Will he make his case on this deal?