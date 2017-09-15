Greatest Cowboy ever? Jason Witten is 'in-cred-a-bull'

FRISCO, Texas -- The picture is 14.5 feet wide and 19 feet tall. It’s from Nov. 4, 2007, a game against the Philadelphia Eagles. Jason Witten is 25 and in his fifth season with the Dallas Cowboys then and on his way to becoming the franchise leader in receptions and receiving yards.

Every day as the Cowboys walk to and from practice either outside at The Star or inside Ford Center, they see the photo of Witten running helmetless for what turned into a 53-yard gain.

The placement is not by accident.

“It’s a great image for everybody,” coach Jason Garrett said. “Talking about being your best regardless of circumstance, you’re an NFL football player running down the field with no helmet. You’re getting a lot of yards after the catch. It’s really what he’s all about. It’s a play unlike any other that I’ve seen in my life.”

A week after Witten supplanted Michael Irvin as the Cowboys’ all-time leader in receiving yards, he will set another record Sunday against the Denver Broncos when he plays in his 225th career game. Ed “Too Tall” Jones played in 224 games from 1974 to 1978 and 1980 to 1989.

“I know I’m nowhere near 225,” said wide receiver Cole Beasley, who will play the 74th game of his career Sunday. “Yeah, that’s exceptional what he’s done. And not only played in this games, but he’s friggin’ balled out in 225 games. It’s not like he’s just out there. He’s the greatest tight end to ever play and one of the best players to ever play in this league. And one of the best guys too, as a person. I mean, he’s definitely a person to follow.”

Witten is revered inside the locker room. He is their leader, their conscience, their soul. If somebody needs to be talked to, Witten does it. If the players want something to be addressed with the coaches, he does it.

His on-field numbers are staggering. He has caught 1,096 passes. With seven more he will move into fourth place in NFL history. With 53 more receiving yards, he will join Tony Gonzalez as the only tight ends in NFL history with more than 12,000 yards.

Sunday will be the 221st straight game he has played, his 165th straight start and 214th start overall.

"It's outrageous," linebacker Sean Lee said. "For him to be able to play like that, I mean, he's a legend. We all see him as a legend in this locker room. As much as that's impressive, it's also the day in and day out that goes along with him playing so well, how he practices. It’s the last practice of camp and it’s 7-on-7, he has an over route and he’s diving to catch the ball and it’s Year 15. It’s stuff like that that is also the entire package of what you see day in and day out. That is what makes him such a legend around this locker room.”

Witten has missed just one game in his career because of a broken jaw suffered in 2003, his rookie year. He has played through injuries to his ankles, shoulders, ribs and knees. In 2012, he missed most of training camp with a lacerated spleen but played in the season opener against the Giants. He finished that season setting an NFL record for catches by a tight end with 110.

Greatest Cowboy? Jason Witten has played 15 seasons in Dallas. Here's a look at his production: Career Game played 224 Receptions 1,096 Yards 11,947 Touchdowns 64

Two years ago at Philadelphia, in the same game Tony Romo suffered a broken collarbone, Witten suffered sprains of both ankles. One was a high ankle sprain. Things were so bad on the Tuesday after the game that he couldn’t walk back to the locker room after getting an MRI. He played that week against Atlanta, catching six passes for 65 yards.

The Cowboys’ history has some of the biggest names pro football has seen. Bob Lilly is the original Mr. Cowboy, but Witten has become that to the current generation of Cowboys fans. Roger Staubach is Captain America. Irvin, Troy Aikman and Emmitt Smith became Hall of Famers in leading the Cowboys to three Super Bowls in the 1990s. Smith is the NFL’s all-time leading rusher.

The franchise has 16 Hall of Famers based on their contributions with the Cowboys.

On Sunday, Witten will stand alone in games played.

“That’s incredible,” Irvin said, slowing down for emphasis. “That’s in-cred-a-bull. It’s a testament to his work, how he carries himself on and off the field. Before you know it, Jason Witten can literally -- literally -- be considered maybe the greatest Cowboy ever from the time he’s put in, the records that he will have. If we can try and get him a Super Bowl in the next year or two ...”

Irvin’s final thought hung in the air. It’s why Witten continues to play. He wants to win a Super Bowl. He would gladly give up what he’s achieved to win a ring.

All of the talk about Mr. Cowboy, future Hall of Famer and reverence makes Witten a little uncomfortable, although appreciative.

He is not thinking about his legacy.

“Certainly, I know where I am in my career, and all of my focus truly has been on that there is a happy ending to the final chapters here, and that is competing and winning a championship,” Witten said. “I’ve enjoyed the relationship now with new guys coming in, and as you grow together, guys like Sean Lee that motivate so much on the other side, those relationships have an even deeper meaning and growth. I just think there will be a time when I do that. I have so much respect for this game and the process that goes into playing at a high level. Excellence is a high performance over a long period of time. That’s what I’ve tried to focus on. ... For me, I’m all in with this team, and I believe it’s a really good football team. Now we’ve just got to go and continue to play and play well.”