As Chaz Green looks to improve, he watches Ronald Leary

FRISCO, Texas -- As Chaz Green looks to see what it takes to play left guard for the Dallas Cowboys, he turns on the tape of last year and studies the man he's replacing, Ronald Leary.

On Sunday, the Cowboys will see Leary, who left for a lucrative free-agent deal with the Denver Broncos, for the first time, although he might not play because of a concussion suffered in the season-opening win over the Los Angeles Chargers.

If he gets the chance to see Leary before the game, Green will offer up a thank you.

"We were real tight," Green said. "I still talk to him every once and a while. He just taught me everything about how to approach this level. I wasn't played guard when he was here. I was playing tackle, so I was next to him for a couple of the games I played, but he taught me the little things, little vet tips, staying calm, things to look at. I learned a lot."

Green will make his second career start at guard Sunday. He played well enough for Ezekiel Elliott to run for 104 yards against the New York Giants after he was limited on a couple of occasions in training camp by injuries (shoulder and ankle). The Cowboys settled on him as the starter even though he was not able to perform every day, which might be proof he learned something from watching Leary.

"He's a technician," Green said. "He's not the tallest guy. He's actually undersized, but he plays with great length, his feet are really good, he's always in balance and in demeanor. That's what I learned, just stay in the same demeanor, stay balanced."

The Cowboys knew they could not keep Leary after last season with the investments they made in Tyron Smith and Travis Frederick and the investment they will make in Zack Martin. The Broncos signed him to a four-year, $35 million deal that included $20 million guaranteed.

Leary started 47 of the 48 games he played for the Cowboys from 2013-16.

"He's a physical guy," Cowboys coach Jason Garrett said. "He loves to play the game. He's very competitive and he played the game the right way. It became a situation where he was going to get too much money elsewhere and it was too far for us to compete when you have the financial allocation on our team and particularly on the offensive line. But he was a damn good player. We were lucky to have him."