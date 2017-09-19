Jason Witten's mood tied to wins, not records

FRISCO, Texas -- Another week and another milestone for Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten.

Witten became the franchise leader in most games played in a Cowboys uniform with 225, but he also became just the second tight end in NFL history to eclipse 12,000 yards.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

Tony Gonzalez put up 15,127 yards in his soon to be Hall-of-Fame career. Witten reached 12,000 yards on a 28-yard touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of the 42-17 loss to the Denver Broncos.

Witten’s mood was more in line with a 25-point loss than another accolade.

“My mind is just so focused on helping this team win, and it’s so much bigger than just me,” Witten said. “Certainly I recognize the people that have helped me along the way to get to a point like this to achieve something like that, but, you know, it’s kind of hollow right now. Even though I know how much respect I have for all the tight ends that played, and there’s been some great ones. So I tip my cap to those men that I’m able to kind of pass and join, in Tony, but certainly my focus is on improving, and they’ll be a lot of things I can get better from in this game. That’s kind of where my focus is.”

Witten was upset he was unable to hang on to another touchdown catch later in the fourth quarter, but he finished the game with 10 catches for 97 yards. He moved past Cris Carter (1,101) and Marvin Harrison (1,102) for fourth place on the NFL’s all-time receptions list with 1,106 catches.

Only Jerry Rice (1,549), Gonzalez (1,325) and Larry Fitzgerald, who will be on the opposite sideline when the Cowboys play Monday against the Arizona Cardinals, have more catches than Witten. Fitzgerald had 1,134 receptions.

Witten has 11 games with 10 or more catches in his career and his touchdown was the 65th of his career, which tied Michael Irvin for the third-most in team history.