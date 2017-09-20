Cowboys have won two straight with Craig Wrolstad as referee

The Broncos rolled over the Cowboys on Sunday, sending the teams in opposite directions in the NFL Power Rankings. But it's the unbeaten Falcons in the pole position after two weeks. (1:00)

FRISCO, Texas -- Coming off a disheartening loss to the Denver Broncos, maybe things are looking up for the Dallas Cowboys this week.

Craig Wrolstad will be the referee for the Cowboys' game against the Arizona Cardinals on ESPN’s Monday Night Football, and Dallas has won its past two contests with Wrolstad as ref.

The Cowboys beat the Chicago Bears in Week 3 last season and followed that up with a Week 12 win against the Washington Redskins at AT&T Stadium.

Of course, it might not all be good news that Wrolstad is working Monday's game. He was the ref when the Cowboys lost to the Cardinals in 2014. Of course, that was the game Tony Romo missed because of transverse process fractures, which might have had more to do with the outcome.

The Cowboys are 2-2 overall with Wrolstad as the referee, but their opponents have been flagged more times, 23 to 18, and have more penalty yards, 198 to 157.

Last week, Wrolstad worked the New England Patriots' win over the New Orleans Saints and called 14 penalties. The Patriots were flagged nine times for 66 yards and the Saints had five penalties for 35 yards.

The penalty breakdown from the Pats-Saints game:

Facemask: 1

Offensive holding: 4

Offside: 2

Delay of game: 2

12 men on the field: 2

Defensive holding: 1

Illegal use of hands: 1

Illegal shift: 1

Quarter by quarter:

First: 3

Second: 4

Third: 4

Fourth: 3