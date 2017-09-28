Cowboys know to trust Dak Prescott at crucial moments

After a Week 2 loss that Dak Prescott calls a "hit in the mouth," the Cowboys QB explains to Lisa Salters how the team bounced back this week. (1:03)

FRISCO, Texas -- University of Phoenix Stadium might never have been louder than when the Dallas Cowboys took the field Monday night with 6:35 left to play.

The Arizona Cardinals had cut the Cowboys' lead to 21-17. Dallas had not been able to move the ball consistently all game, run or pass, but this was the perfect time for the Cowboys to bleed the clock. This is why they have the best offensive line in football. This is why they drafted Ezekiel Elliott in 2016 with the fourth overall pick. This is why they preach the importance of the running game.

On first-and-10 from the Dallas 25, the Cowboys lined up in 12 personnel, one back and two tight ends. Dez Bryant wasn't even on the field. The situation screamed run, and when Dak Prescott faked a handoff to Elliott, seven Arizona defenders bit. But Prescott held onto the ball and rolled to his right.

Dak Prescott says he owes his accuracy while on the move to "playing in the backyard, and that's where I became initially a quarterback." Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports

The primary reads on the play are Jason Witten and Terrance Williams on underneath routes. Witten was open for a modest gain underneath. Williams was covered. But Cardinals safety Tyrann Mathieu had allowed Brice Butler to run by him, giving Prescott the chance for a deep throw.

The on-the-move throw from Prescott was perfect.

"I guess it came from playing in the backyard, and that's where I became initially a quarterback," Prescott said of his accuracy while on the move.

Butler made the great catch and nearly had his second touchdown before Mathieu was able to touch him down.

The Cowboys then ran the ball on the next two plays, with Elliott picking up 15 yards, the final 8 resulting in his first touchdown of the season for a 28-17 lead with 4:57 to play.

As the Cowboys made their way onto the field for that drive, Jason Garrett had a simple message for offensive coordinator Scott Linehan. He didn't recommend a play call. He just made it clear he didn't want the offense to go into a shell with so much time remaining in the game.

"You have to stay aggressive and continue to attack for 60 minutes," Garrett said. "At that time, we needed to go drive the ball. We needed to score points."

Garrett's approach spoke to the belief the Cowboys have in their offense, even on a night when the yards were difficult to come by. Specifically, it spoke to the Cowboys' confidence in Prescott, their second-year quarterback. He had made big plays at key moments as a rookie, especially on the road, like the 50-yard touchdown pass to Bryant in the third quarter at Pittsburgh last season in Week 10. But the Cowboys remained mindful that, as mature as Prescott looked, he was still a rookie.

As you look for Prescott's improvement in 2017, it's easy to be swayed by yards and touchdown passes. But what stands out is how he reacts in key moments and what the coaches ask him to do.

"I know Coach Linehan wants to be aggressive," Prescott said. "That's our mindset. We go in every game to be the aggressors. Late in the game, if we have the lead or no matter what the score is, we're going to continue to be who we are."

Early in Monday's game, the offense slogged its way through series without much success. The Cowboys ran just three plays in the first quarter. When they got the ball with 2:21 left in the first half, they had run 13 plays.

"As a quarterback, sometimes you start getting a little anxious, you start getting a little excited," Garrett said.

That can lead to mistakes and turnovers, but Prescott protected the ball and didn't force things.

Later, with the game on the line, he made perhaps the biggest play.

"It's just about trusting the offense, trusting that some of those runs are going to open up, trusting that the passing plays are going to hit, trusting the OC, trusting Coach Linehan is going to get us in the right play," Prescott said. "That is all we talk about on the sideline: 'Just stay at it. Just trust and keep pushing, and it's going to open up.'"