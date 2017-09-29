Demarcus Ware on Cowboys' DeMarcus Lawrence: 'I thought I saw a flash of myself

FRISCO, Texas -- As happy as he was with Monday's win over the Arizona Cardinals and his three sacks, DeMarcus Lawrence was more pleased that he would keep what has become his prized possession: a championship boxing belt.

"It's mine," the Dallas Cowboys defensive end said. "Undisputed."

After each win, the Cowboys' coaches determine the most outstanding player of the game and hand over a green championship belt that was a gift from World Boxing Council president Mauricio Sulaiman, a big Cowboys fan.

DeMarcus Lawrence's 1.5 sacks in the opener against the Giants gave a glimpse of what the Cowboys would see in the following two games. Tom Pennington/Getty Images

Lawrence earned the belt after recording 1.5 sacks in the season opener against the New York Giants. There was no doubt he was keeping it after becoming the first Cowboys defender to record three sacks in a game since DeMarcus Ware on Oct, 30, 2011.

He leads the NFL with 6.5 sacks. Benson Mayowa led the Cowboys in sacks a year ago ... with six.

"I thought I saw a flash of myself," Ware said after the Cowboys' win over the Giants. "He played well. He's coming along and you can see how much he has matured. He's maturing to the point where he's not a DeMarcus Ware lookalike, it's DeMarcus Lawrence. He's becoming his own man."

The Cowboys drafted Lawrence to replace the production of Ware, their all-time sacks leader. Lawrence's rookie year was interrupted early by an ankle injury, but after not recording a sack in the regular season he had a sack in both playoff games. In 2015, he led the Cowboys in sacks with eight.

Last season he had just one sack in nine games partially because of a four-game suspension but mostly because of a back injury that required a second surgery in as many offseasons.

He could not take his stance during practice without feeling his back twinge. He could have shut it down but played through the pain.

"Imagine having double back surgeries, I mean, you can't put a person in much more pain than that when you're trying to play D-line," defensive end Tyrone Crawford said. "He just tried to fight through it and get through it and didn't make excuses."

A couple-inch scar down his back is a reminder of the surgeries, but through three games Lawrence has done something only two other players have done since 1982: record more than one sack in each of the first three games of the season.

Hall of Famer Kevin Greene had more than one sack in each of the first four games in 1998 with the Carolina Panthers.

"The key is my back is feeling good," Lawrence said. "And I'm paying more attention to details. It's slowing the game down a lot for me. Plus, my coaches and my players are helping me get in the right position to make plays."

Neither Cardinals tackle had an answer for Lawrence. Now healthy, he can use his power off the edge, while also dipping to bend the corner. In addition to the three sacks, he had six quarterback pressures and four tackles. He was bothered by dropping an interception, but he had his thumb wrapped because he jammed it in practice last week.

"I mean, I was an all-state tight end in high school," Lawrence said, shaking his head.

Because of his start to the season, opponents will start paying more attention to him. The Cardinals attempted to block him one-on-one with tight end Jermaine Gresham. He might not see that the rest of the season.

Yet Lawrence does not seem worried about seeing more blockers because of Maliek Collins, who is second on the defense with 2.5 sacks.

"The attention can only go so far when you've got a dominant 3-technique, and I feel like Maliek is that guy," Lawrence said. "He's going to be able to take a lot of pressure off of me."

Lawrence is picking the right time to have his best season. He is set to be a free agent next March. He is just 25 and pass-rushers earn a premium on the open market, but the Cowboys might not let him get to the market.

Lawrence doesn't seem to be eager to leave and is somewhat offended at those who believe the production is a result of it being a contract year.

"It's a contract year, so what?" Lawrence said. "I want to be here forever. This year don't define me as a player. Y'all might say it's because it's a contract year, but the first year I was balling. My second year I was balling. My third year I had trouble with my back, so it didn't seem like I was there. This year doesn't define me."

But the WBC belt might.