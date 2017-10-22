Ezekiel Elliott shows in dominant win what Cowboys might miss most

SANTA CLARA, Calif. -- If this was Ezekiel Elliott's final game for the Dallas Cowboys until December, he left quite an impression.

When Judge Katherine Fallia of the Southern District of New York returns from a vacation, she will determine how much longer the running back can play. Elliott's hearing to fight a six-game suspension over domestic violence allegations is tentatively scheduled for Oct. 30, but the NFL has asked it be heard this week. That could knock Elliott out of next week's contest against the Washington Redskins if he is not granted a preliminary injunction.

Without the injunction preventing the NFL's suspension, Elliott would be out until Dec. 10. With it, Elliott would probably be eligible to play the rest of the season.

Ezekiel Elliott matched a career high with three touchdowns in the Cowboys' win in San Francisco. Sergio Estrada/USA TODAY Sports

With what Elliott did in Sunday's 40-10 win over the San Francisco 49ers, the Cowboys are hoping Fallia sides with their running back.

Elliott was dominant. He rushed 26 times for 147 yards and scored on runs of 1 yard and 25 yards. He opened the second half with a 72-yard touchdown catch on a screen pass from Dak Prescott. His three touchdowns matched a career high. He also had three (two rushing, one receiving) in last year's win at the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Elliott was coming off his best quarter of the season when he gained 85 yards on 13 carries in the fourth quarter of the Cowboys' loss to the Green Bay Packers. He said last week that performance was "the closest we looked like to last year. I think it's good that we finally kind of hit that stride."

The Cowboys were able to carry over the success against Green Bay to San Francisco. While the bye week allowed Elliott time to rest his body, the offensive line used it to go over what they did best.

Of the Cowboys' first six plays, four went to Elliott for 25 yards, ending with his first touchdown. On the second drive, he used blocks from Jason Witten, La'el Collins and Zack Martin to slice his way through the San Francisco defense for a 25-yard touchdown.

To dispell any notion that he did not have his top-end speed, Elliott went 72 yards on the first play of the third quarter, finding another gear as he tightly worked down the sideline before running over Dontae Johnson and carrying him into the end zone.

As much as Elliott looked like he did in 2016 running the ball, his touchdown catch was a lot like the 83-yard score he had on a screen against the Steelers.

Elliott's day ended after one drive in the fourth quarter. His 147 rushing yards were the third-most of his career and his most of the season. It was the third 100-yard game he has had this season and the second in a row.

Will he get a chance to make it three in a row? Or four in a row? Or five?

The Cowboys will have to turn their eyes to a New York courtroom to find out.