Cowboys' season should be defined in the next four weeks

Stephen A. Smith says it is 'hilarious' to call Dallas' victory over San Francisco a statement win since the Cowboys' schedule gets much tougher moving forward. (1:50)

FRISCO, Texas -- In what was largely a forgettable season with the Dallas Cowboys in 2008, Adam Jones uttered one of the more memorable quotes that is still used at times today.

When asked about the Philadelphia Eagles having three 100-yard receivers in their season-opening win that year, the cornerback formerly known as Pacman was not impressed: "They played the Rams, dude."

Never mind that the Cowboys lost to those Rams six weeks later, that quote has morphed into a go-to line whenever the Cowboys play a team of -- let's be polite here -- lesser quality. A team like last week's foe, the San Francisco 49ers, whom they beat 40-10.

So, to paraphrase Jones, now with the Bengals, "They played the Niners, dude."

But that is almost too dismissive.

DeMarcus Lawrence's strip sack of C.J. Beathard ensured a Cowboys rout of the 49ers. Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images

Entering Sunday, the Niners had lost five in a row by 13 total points. Like the Cowboys, they lost to the Los Angeles Rams in a high-scoring affair. They lost to the Arizona Cardinals, against whom the Cowboys needed a somersaulting Dak Prescott to change the game's mojo. They had a chance to beat the Washington Redskins, whom the Cowboys play next, until a dubious offensive pass interference penalty late in the fourth quarter.

The Niners might be the best 0-7 team in the history of the NFL, but they are still winless and appear headed to a top-two or top-three pick next spring.

The Cowboys did what they needed to do against San Francisco. Once they got ahead, they never gave them hope.

Coach Jason Garrett called DeMarcus Lawrence's strip sack of C.J. Beathard inside the Dallas 10 to close the first half and the 72-yard touchdown on a screen by Ezekiel Elliott on the first drive of the second half the deciding sequence of the game. A potential 20-10 lead at halftime was a 27-3 advantage with 10:58 left in the third quarter.

Now the Cowboys' challenge is to string wins together, something they have not been able to do so far this year. Last season, they won 11 in a row on their way to a 13-3 record. The belief in what they were doing grew week to week.

This season they have not shown the same consistency, leading to their 3-3 record.

How the Cowboys fare in their next four games should determine the success of their season.

This Sunday, the Cowboys are at the Redskins. On Nov. 5 they host the Kansas City Chiefs and close out the stretch at the Atlanta Falcons (Nov. 12) and at home against the NFC East-leading Eagles (Nov. 19).

Of course, Garrett hates this approach. He never liked it when coaches he had broke the seasons down into quarters. To him it made no sense to map out the future when things change so quickly.

The combined record of the three teams the Cowboys have beaten is 4-17. The combined record of the three teams they lost to is 12-8, but the Denver Broncos hardly look the same as they did when they pinned a Week 2 whipping on the Cowboys, and the Green Bay Packers could be without Aaron Rodgers for the rest of the season with a broken collarbone.

Before the season started this looked like an important stretch of the schedule, especially since the Cowboys close the season with three of four games on the road. Just three weeks ago the Chiefs were the rage of the NFL, the lone undefeated team. Now they have lost two in a row. The Falcons are the defending NFC champs but have now lost three in a row.

The Cowboys know they will have Elliott at least through Sunday's game but will anxiously await a court ruling on the preliminary injunction of his six-game suspension at the start of next week. Elliott's status will greatly alter the expectations many will have for the Cowboys.

Garrett has a bigger-picture view but keeps that mostly private, choosing to live in the day-to-day world.

Maybe the San Francisco win was the start of something.

"The teams that improve over the course of the year are the ones that are playing [well] at the end of the year," Garrett said. "So there's never a game you look at and say, 'Boy, we got it all down. It's all down pat.' We go back and look at the game [Sunday] and there's plenty of stuff we’ve got to get better at in all three phases. Obviously it was good in a lot of ways, and you want to build on those things.

"The identity of the football team continues to grow as the season goes on, and that's important to us. But the only way you have success in this league is you critically look at yourself and say, 'What can we do better?' And that's coaches, that's players, that's everybody and have that mindset, a sense of humility in that regard as you watch the tape. How we can teach it better? How can we coach it better? How we can execute it better? And then keep growing as the year goes on."