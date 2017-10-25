A healthy DeMarcus Lawrence still a pass-rush technician

FRISCO, Texas -- For $39.99, you can order a limited edition DeMarcus Lawrence sweatshirt that offers a warning for quarterbacks (and NFC East quarterbacks, in particular): Tank is coming for you.

“Just something fun,” said Lawrence, who has handed them out to Dallas Cowboys teammates.

Lawrence is second in the NFL with 9.5 sacks, which are the most Lawrence has ever had in a season -- and he has 10 games to play. He is on pace for 25 sacks, which would be an NFL record. The current NFL sack leader, Calais Campbell of the Jacksonville Jaguars, has 10 but has played seven games. Lawrence has played in just six.

He has recorded at least one sack in each of the season's first six games, which makes him just the ninth defender to do that since sacks became an official stat in 1982. DeMarcus Ware has the longest sacks streak in team history, with at least a half-sack in eight straight games in 2012.

DeMarcus Lawrence has at least one sack in each of the Cowboys' first six games of the season. Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Lawrence finds himself in these lofty categories because of his health, good and bad.

A year ago, he could barely practice because of a bulging disk that required two surgeries in as many years. He fell from eight sacks in 2015 to just one last season.

Because he was not healthy, he had to rely on technique. He was good with his hands, but he did not have his legs because of twinges in his back. Now that he is healthy, he is combining the technique and athleticism the Cowboys saw in 2014 when they traded up in the second round to get him.

“With my health, the only thing I wanted to do after practice is get off my feet and lay down and just get out of here,” Lawrence said. “Now, like, that attention to detail comes back to me because I have the health and I have the energy to go out there and try to be great each and every day. I don’t have that pain that I need to get off my feet, get up and rest my back.”

Lawrence’s sack in Sunday’s win over the San Francisco 49ers changed the momentum of the game. At the Dallas 5-yard line with less than a minute to go in the first half, Lawrence strip-sacked C.J. Beathard and recovered the fumble to preserve a 20-3 halftime advantage. On the Cowboys’ first play of the third quarter, Ezekiel Elliott scored on a 72-yard screen play to give the Cowboys a 27-3 lead and effectively end the game.

On the sack, Lawrence tossed the hands of Niners left tackle Joe Staley to the side, throwing him off balance. Lawrence was able to close the edge to get to Beathard in just five steps, which didn't give Staley a chance to recover.

“The technique is always the key,” Lawrence said. “Don’t get me wrong, the health is too, but I have a faster approach, a faster twitch off the ball. I’m the pitcher out there. That’s what Coach [Rod] Marinelli always preaches to us, and once you get to that point, the offensive lineman has to react no matter what. If they can’t put their hands on you, they can’t block you.”

With the success Lawrence has had comes more attention from opposing offenses, with double-teams from tackles and tight ends. The Green Bay Packers once used a tackle, tight end and running back on Lawrence.

“The one thing he has to understand is that he’s getting other guys' singles,” Marinelli said of the attention Lawrence receives.

On Sunday’s sack, Lawrence took advantage of a one-on-one opportunity, and Marinelli said Lawrence has to do more to ensure he gets free looks with stunts and twists up front.

“He’s just a warrior,” Marinelli said. “I don’t know if you watch him sprint to the ball. That part, to me, is what separates a numbers guy to a real All-Pro-type player. That’s the difference to me. That helps your team win.”