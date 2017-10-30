Orlando Scandrick's stumble helped his fantasy team

LANDOVER, Md. -- Orlando Scandrick needed to check his cellphone in the middle of the interview. He needed to see how his fantasy team was faring.

"See how many points my boy got me," Scandrick said.

Scandrick saw he had a 50-point lead on whomever he was playing thanks in a large part to Ezekiel Elliott.

"Thirty-six point-four from Zeke," Scandrick said. "Eat up, Zeke."

Scandrick played a key role in Elliott's second touchdown of the Dallas Cowboys' 33-19 win against the Washington Redskins. He returned a blocked field goal attempt 90 yards to the Washington 4. He nearly had the second touchdown of his career and first since 2010, but he got a little, shall we say, winded, as he stumbled toward the end of the return.

Orlando Scandrick came up short in his effort to return a blocked field goal attempt for a touchdown. But it paid off for his fantasy team. Daniel Kucin Jr./Icon Sportswire

"I don't know, man, you're so focused on [him not scoring]," Scandrick said. "You should be focused on that touchdown for 'eat-up-Zeke.' A lot of people in fantasy was happy about that touchdown for Zeke."

In reality, the Cowboys were just as happy about Elliott's touchdown as those in the fantasy world. They were staring at a 16-7 second-quarter deficit when Nick Rose lined up a 36-yard field goal. But then Tyrone Crawford -- and perhaps a little bit of David Irving -- got his hand on Rose's attempt and sent Scandrick on his way.

It was the Cowboys' first blocked field goal attempt since 2015 when Crawford got one against the Carolina Panthers.

Special teams coordinator Rich Bisaccia, "does a good job of showing us the weak points," Crawford said. "We definitely try and open up a gap and get through there and hit the ball. ... I'm telling you, man, a blocked field goal is rare. It's definitely a blessing when you get one."

The blocked field goal attempt sent the Cowboys on a 19-0 scoring spurt with Mike Nugent following Elliott's touchdown run that helped Scandrick's fantasy team so much with four field goals.

"I can still run," Scandrick said. "Everybody wants to put all these age tags and things like that. But I mean, I missed a whole entire season and I just turned 30 years old, so ..."