Cowboys look at the system to prevail in Ezekiel Elliott's absence

FRISCO, Texas -- In theory, nothing changes for the Dallas Cowboys in Ezekiel Elliott's absence.

"The system is the system," All-Pro right guard Zack Martin said. "We're going to be running the same plays. We're going to be running the ball. We just have to be able to execute up front because we know these guys can make a ton of plays."

In reality, a lot changes for the Cowboys if Elliott can't secure his last gasp injunction that will allow him to continue to play and prevent the NFL from implementing its six-game suspension.

Elliott is third in the NFL in rushing, and that is after a slow start to the season. He has had more than 100 yards on the ground in each of the past three games. He has four rushing touchdowns in the last three games. He started to look like his 2016 self.

And now the Cowboy won't see him again, pending the appeal, until Dec. 17.

From the Cowboys' perspective, however, the belief in the plan does not change whether Elliott is running the ball or Alfred Morris, Rod Smith or Darren McFadden.

Alfred Morris will team with Rod Smith and Darren McFadden to carry the load while Ezekiel Elliott is out. Kyle Terada/USA TODAY Sports

We all bring a lot of stuff different to the table," Smith said. "D-Mac and Al have been big-time running backs in the league before. It's nothing new to them. You're just waiting for your opportunity to come."

The Cowboys will have their first full-padded practice of the season without Elliott today. He has 164 carries for 690 yards on the season. Morris and Smith have combined for 174 yards on 23 carries this season, and 115 of those yards have come on two carries. Morris had a 70-yard run. Smith had a 45-yard run. McFadden has not had a carry this season since he has been inactive for every game.

To the linemen, the parameters of the job don't change regardless of the runner, but All-Pro center Travis Frederick understands the different styles.

"I think [Elliott] is certainly an all-purpose back, a guy that is really good all around," Frederick said. "[Morris] is probably the best I've ever seen run the zone game that I've ever played with. His feel for it is really impressive, the way that he makes his cuts. [McFadden] is awesome because I love the way he runs through the line of scrimmage. When you see him on our inside zone plays, he's running, making contact and driving and moving forward. He's making good cuts in the zone game even though that's not his traditional style, if you will. He came from more the power system. And Rod's a guy, he's running into guys, shaking tackles so he can take a little bit more of a brunt there."

Jason Garrett is fond of saying, "The runner matters." He said that during the 2014 season when DeMarco Murray was on his way to an NFL-high 1,845 yards. He said it in 2015 when McFadden got on such a roll six games into the season that he finished fourth in the league in rushing. He said it last year when Elliott led the NFL in rushing with 1,631 yards.

But the line also matters, and the Cowboys have seen their play improve from the beginning of the season. Right tackle La'el Collins has had up and down moments but has promise. Jonathan Cooper seems to have solidified the left guard spot. Then there are the All-Pros: Martin, Frederick and Tyron Smith.

"I think we're getting better," Martin said. "That's our goal is to get better each week, and I think we've made progress each week. So we've got another opportunity this week to take a step forward during the week at practice and get ready for Kansas City."

From the start of the season, the Cowboys knew Elliott could miss part of the season. Had he accepted the penalty at the beginning of the year, he would be playing in his second game Sunday against the Chiefs. Instead, the Cowboys have to show they have the depth to succeed without him and hope the system prevails.

"We've been talking about it as a possible outcome that might have to be, but he just told us, 'It ain't slowing nothing down; just go out there and keep the ball rolling,'" Smith said. "We're going to take care of that. We're going to have the seat hot and ready for him when he comes back."