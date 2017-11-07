Cowboys have turned into contenders since their bye week

FRISCO, Texas -- If the Dallas Cowboys had their way, they would not have had their bye week after five games. They would have liked it a little later to help heal up sore bones closer to the middle of the season.

As it turns out, the bye week might have come at the best time for the Cowboys.

It gave them time to clear their heads after a dizzying start.

Dak Prescott and the Cowboys have remained in contention in the NFC East by rolling to three straight wins. Andrew Dieb/Icon Sportswire

When they walked out of AT&T Stadium after their Oct. 8 game, Aaron Rodgers stole a victory for the second time in 10 months, throwing a touchdown pass to Davante Adams with 11 seconds to play. The 35-31 loss to the Green Bay Packers was the Cowboys’ second straight home game in which they scored 30 points and lost.

According to Elias, the only other team to lose consecutive home games despite scoring 30 points in both games was the 2012 Detroit Lions.

The Lions were 4-6 before they lost in overtime to the Houston Texans (34-31) and Indianapolis Colts (35-33) on their way to a 4-12 finish.

The Cowboys were 2-3 after the loss to the Packers, equaling last year’s loss total in their first five weeks. They looked hardly like a contender.

Since the bye, the Cowboys have not lost.

Kansas City Chiefs outside linebacker Tamba Hali told the Dallas Morning News that the Cowboys, who beat the Chiefs on Sunday, are the top team in the NFL, in his opinion.

"Credit to the team; they played really well and that's a really good team, 13 wins last year,” Hali said. “I think that's the best team in the league."

After the loss to the Packers, the only teams with a worse record in the NFC than the Cowboys were the New York Giants, Chicago Bears and San Francisco 49ers.

With a three-game winning streak, the 5-3 Cowboys currently hold the final playoff spot in the NFC thanks to a better record in the conference than the Seattle Seahawks.

“It’s huge, especially after a couple of those close losses that put us at 2-3,” quarterback Dak Prescott said after Sunday’s 28-17 win. “To stay focused, just to stay within ourselves, in what we want to do and believe in ourselves as a team and flip the script, we put ourselves in this position.”

As the Cowboys look to the second half of the season, they are within distance of the Philadelphia Eagles, who have the best record in football at 8-1, but coach Jason Garrett wants the focus to be sharper than what is happening elsewhere in the division, conference or league.

He wants the focus to be on Tuesday’s conditioning run and meetings; not even this Sunday’s game against the Atlanta Falcons.

“We really go week by week, day by day,” Garrett said. “[Sunday] was a good game for our team. I thought it was a really good team win for us. There are a lot of things we can build on, a lot of positive in all three phases in our team, but obviously a lot of stuff we have to clear up, too. We’ll go through that process [Tuesday] with our team and get our eyes forward on Atlanta.”

The road to back-to-back playoff appearances for the first time since 2006-07 is difficult. The combined record of the Cowboys’ remaining opponents is 37-30.

It could be made more difficult if they don’t have running back Ezekiel Elliott, who has climbed to second in the NFL in rushing with 783 yards. By the end of the week, the Cowboys could know if they will have Elliott for the rest of the season or if he must start a six-game suspension.

If he does not gain a preliminary injunction through the 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, there is a chance he will not return until Dec. 24 against the Seahawks.

A year ago, the Cowboys won 11 straight games after losing the season opener. Their confidence grew each week and the success kept piling up.

Over the past three games, it has looked like 2016 all over again.

“Just got to keep banging away,” Garrett said. “It’s all in front of us.”