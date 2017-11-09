For Dak Prescott, nerves come early in the week as preparation begins

Dak Prescott says the Cowboys will run their offense regardless of who is in the game. (0:17)

FRISCO, Texas – You would never know it, but there is a time when Dak Prescott gets nervous.

It’s not at the start of a game. It’s not on a key third-and-long play. It’s not even at the most crucial moments of a game.

It’s on Tuesdays, when the weekly game plan shows up on his iPad fresh from the coaches.

“Early in the week, you catch me on Tuesday, that’s when I’m nervous the most,” the Dallas Cowboys quarterback said. “That’s when I know I guess you could say everything that I’m going to have to do within the week to be ready for Sunday, so when Sunday comes I’ve done all the work now it’s just time to play football and be that kid that fell in love with the game when I was six years old or whatever.”

Prescott’s preparation actually starts on Monday. He will re-watch the previous game and make notes, mental and written, of what he did right but mostly what he did wrong so he doesn’t make the same mistakes again.

On Tuesday, he gets the game plan and starts looking at the opposing defense. There is a walk-through and meetings where Prescott takes out his notebook. He will diagram plays on his own, visualizing Dez Bryant running a dig or Cole Beasley running a pivot route or Jason Witten running an option. He will go through each scenario in his mind. He will draw up protections from his offensive line with reminders of the hot receiver if there is a blitz.

“I like to see it so once I draw up plays or write something down for the most part I usually have it or I comprehend it, and that’s the way I learn,” Prescott said. “Notes are huge for me, just to write them down and see it on paper. That’s the best way I learn.”

Wednesday’s practice focuses on the run game, first- and second-down plays. Thursday is about third down and two-minute situations. Friday is short-yardage and goal-line.

The coaches are careful not to overload Prescott, or any player.

"You catch me on Tuesday, that's when I'm nervous the most," Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says. AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

“It’s really our job as coaches to give the players pertinent information that can help them function on the field,” coach Jason Garrett said. “We’ve got to be careful ourselves of overloading players with too much information. It doesn’t really matter how much we know. It matters how much they know and what they can take to the field with them and be a productive player. That’s on us as coaches first and you certainly want to make sure the players are taking in the information that they need but certainly not too much information.”

After each practice, Prescott will take more notes, but he is careful not to highlight everything.

“For the most part key points, and then kind of skim over them,” Prescott said. “I’m fortunate, as I said, to be able to recall and memorize things pretty well for the most part, so it’s just key things, things that are critical and that I don’t want to mess up on. I’ll write down and skim on them throughout the day.”

Saturday practice is mostly a walk-through dealing with situations that come up in a game. Saturday night there are final meetings and messages.

“A very committed guy,” Garrett said. “His preparation leading up to a ballgame is second to none. He watches the game from the previous Sunday early on, well before we ever watch it with the team and he’s on to the next opponent quickly. He’s a really good note taker. He’s a very detailed guy and works very hard in his preparation. He knows that frees him up to play as well as he can on Sunday.”

By kickoff, the fun starts. For Prescott, there is no reason to be nervous. He put in the work.

The results of that weekly preparation have been rather remarkable. In the first 24 games of his career he has 39 touchdown passes. Only six quarterbacks have more in the same time frame, led by Aaron Rodgers’ 53. Prescott has as many touchdown passes as Ben Roethlisberger and Carson Wentz.

He has 10 rushing touchdowns. No quarterback has more. Cam Newton has nine. Tyrod Taylor has eight, Alex Smith six.

Thirty quarterbacks have more interceptions over the last two seasons than Prescott, who has eight. Philip Rivers has the most, at 27. Joe Flacco and Newton have 25. Jameis Winston has 24. Eli Manning and Roethlisberger have 22.

Prescott has completed 62.9 percent of his passes. That’s eighth best among qualifying quarterbacks.

Most important, the Cowboys have won 18 of Prescott’s 24 starts. The only team with more wins over the last two seasons is the New England Patriots, who are 20-4.

“One hundred percent,” Prescott said, “my confidence comes from my preparation.”