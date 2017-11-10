Dez Bryant planning on playing Sunday at Atlanta

FRISCO, Texas -- Dez Bryant’s plans to practice on Friday and play Sunday against the Atlanta Falcons.

But that doesn’t mean he will practice Friday or play. Britt Brown, the team’s director of rehabilitation, will have a large say on whether the Cowboys’ top receiver will be able to go.

“We’re on a roll,” Bryant said, alluding to the three-game winning streak. “We are on a roll to do something good. Gotta be a part of that. Want to be a part of that. If I’m good, the way I feel right now, I expect to go.”

Bryant was knocked out of last week’s win against the Kansas City Chiefs late in the fourth quarter with a sprained ankle and bruised knee. He did not practice on Wednesday or Thursday, but he does not believe he is behind on his preparation.

“That’s just me knowing my stuff, knowing what I’m supposed to be doing,” Bryant said. “That’s just me having everything down pat. I know the whole offense. I know what we’ve been doing prior to this game.”

The Cowboys offense could look a lot different Sunday. They know they won’t have running back Ezekiel Elliott, whose suspension will begin. It is looking like they won’t have left tackle Tyron Smith either. He has not practiced all week because of a groin strain.

If Bryant can’t play, then Brice Butler would start.

“It’s life in the NFL,” offensive coordinator Scott Linehan said. “In an NFL season, there’s going to be times you can’t go a full week. So it’s not the first time we’ve had a guy miss a lot of practice, but the key is to do the mental preparation and get ready for what you have to do and try to amp up the reps as the week goes on.”

Bryant missed three games last season with a tibial plateau fracture. He said this injury is not related to that.

“I could barely walk last year when that happened,” Bryant said. “I’m walking fine. I’ve been running around, jogging around. It’s good.”