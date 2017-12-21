Cowboys can return to formula with Ezekiel Elliott back

Jones: 'We'll have the Zeke that can get the job done for us' (0:35)

FRISCO, Texas -- There is a fine line between being stubborn and sticking to one's beliefs.

With the return of Ezekiel Elliott from a six-game suspension, Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott admitted something his coaches weren't so ready to say when they initially lost their lead running back to NFL discipline.

"I think we went, and like you said, took it for granted, tried to just run the same offense as if Zeke was in the game or on the team, and he wasn't and things were different," Prescott said. "It wasn't the same aggressiveness, it wasn't the same just tempo, and what is the word I'm looking for, demeanor, I guess. And then we figured out what works best for us. We got it going there."

That's not a knock on Alfred Morris or Rod Smith. That's just the truth.

Elliott is one of the best running backs in the NFL. Morris and Smith did a solid job filling in during his absence. The Cowboys' running game was still effective, averaging 121 yards per game, which would have been ranked in the top 10 in the league, but it was not dynamic.

Without Ezekiel Elliott "it wasn't the same aggressiveness, it wasn't the same just tempo, and what is the word I'm looking for, demeanor, I guess," Dak Prescott said. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

And since the running game wasn't dynamic, the passing game lost some of its bite, too.

Only once in Elliott's absence did Prescott throw for more than 212 yards in a game.

"I think the guys who have been running have done an awesome job," Pro Bowl right guard Zack Martin said, "but it's in the back of your mind when 21 is in the backfield. I know defenses are thinking about that. I know he's excited to get out there and play, and we're excited to see him."

Prescott said Wednesday's practice had, "a lot of juice."

"I'm not going to say it was exuding from Zeke or it wasn't because of Zeke, but it was a good vibe," Prescott said. "I don't know if it's the wins in a row, or it's that plus Zeke back, or we're just excited for the position we're in or not, but we're happy, and this team is happy, and we have a good attitude moving forward."

There has to be a natural guard against the Cowboys viewing Elliott's return as the conquering hero. Last week in Green Bay, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wanted to avoid that thought.

"Hopefully it gives a lift to some of the guys, but I'm not coming back to save this team," Rodgers said last week. "I'm coming back to play quarterback the way I know how to play it. Hopefully we all raise the level of our play collectively and find a way to win these three games."

The Packers lost to the Carolina Panthers, saw their playoff chances fold the next day and put Rodgers on injured reserve Tuesday.

The Cowboys have been in a similar win-or-else for the last three games and need to at least win the next two games to have any chance of making the playoffs.

Elliott's return should make the lives of everybody easier.

"It just makes our offense that much better, that much more powerful," Prescott said. "It's hard to scheme and play us. You can load the box if you want. The way we've been going in pass game, we'll beat you that way. If you want to lighten the box up and let him go, we'll do that too. It just makes this offense that much more powerful."

When the Cowboys' offense takes the field Sunday against the Seahawks, there will be a buzz. The fans will be yelling, "Zeeeeeeeeeke," in unison. They will be waiting for his first "feed me" gesture. They will wait to see how he will celebrate a touchdown, although jumping in the oversize Salvation Army bucket is still a no-no.

Defenses might die a death by paper cuts with Morris and Smith running the ball, but the blows from Elliott are different.

"That's something that can't be mimicked," Prescott said. "I think I've talked about that when he was gone, how an Alfred run, an 8-yard run is different from a Zeke 8-yard run. It's something we feed off of, it's something the crowd feeds off of, and I think the team feeds off the way the crowd gets excited over Zeke's 8-yard run because it's physical. You think it's a 3-yard or maybe a no gain and the next thing you know he's bullied his way to 5 extra yards. It's a tempo-setter. It's almost a bully type of mindset as an offense [that] you can do whatever you want as that type of runner. It's contagious."