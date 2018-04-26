With draft at AT&T Stadium, will Jerry Jones helicopter in to steal moment?

FRISCO, Texas -- Jerry Jones loves the gamble. He loves the ambiguity of moments. He loves to keep folks on their toes.

With the world watching the NFL draft housed at AT&T Stadium, there's a sense that Jones will do something to put the Dallas Cowboys in the center of attention.

Jerry Jones certainly has the means to steal the spotlight with the draft taking place in North Texas, but he's been rather quiet when it comes to dealing in recent years. AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez

Picking at No. 19 in the first round, the Cowboys can't take the shine off the top-of-the-draft quarterbacks like Sam Darnold, Baker Mayfield, Josh Allen and Josh Rosen. But a significant trade up, maybe like Jones pulled in 2012, when the Cowboys took Morris Claiborne, or a deal for Seattle Seahawks safety Earl Thomas, surely would.

"Oh, I would not in any way impugn the integrity of our decision-making in the draft room," Jones said at Tuesday's pre-draft news conference. "I'm not throwing a helicopter in the middle of it."

Maybe not in the middle of it, but how about Jones' helicopter taking the Cowboys' first-round pick from Arlington through the North Texas night northeast to team headquarters at The Star in Frisco? Wouldn't that be something to steal the attention of the draft, at least for a little bit?

Since trading up for DeMarcus Lawrence in a deal with the Washington Redskins for the 34th selection, Jones has been rather quiet during the drafts. The Cowboy contemplated trading back into the first round in 2016 to take Paxton Lynch but -- as it turns out -- wisely passed. In 2015 and '16, the Cowboys didn't make a trade. In 2017, the Cowboys made two trades but not until the sixth round.

• McShay's top five needs for every team » As always, the Cowboys will be open for business when it comes to trading. They could move up a spot or two for a player they covet (Vita Vea, Leighton Vander Esch). They could move back in the round, similar to what they did in 2013 when they dropped from No. 18 to 31 and ended up with Travis Frederick (first) and Terrance Williams (third).

"I think that's part of manipulating your draft, if you will, if you get in the right position to get the right value when you can," executive vice president Stephen Jones said. "We saw that this year, you have to play that when you're in the penalty box for not drafting well. I just feel strongly that if you draft well, you pay your own players and you get them for deals because you do it ahead of time."

The Cowboys' needs as they enter the draft are obvious: linebacker, wide receiver, safety, defensive tackle, tight end, offensive line.

They have had most of the best at those positions in for pre-draft visits, like Vea, Vander Esch, Calvin Ridley, D.J. Moore, Mike McGlinchey and Rashaan Evans. Those names matter because since 2004 the Cowboys' first pick has been a visitor every year but twice. In 2005, the Cowboys selected DeMarcus Ware. In 2012, they traded up for Claiborne.

"There are a lot of guys you want to bring in because you are really interested in them, and you want to know more, and they're potential draft picks," coach Jason Garrett said. "And then there are some guys that you have some real questions about and you want to know more and see if they're still on your board or not."

The board is now set. The Cowboys have played through their scenarios of what might happen. They know their needs and have a feel for the needs of the other teams.

All that is left is the waiting, and waiting to see what Jerry Jones might do.

"Well," the owner and general manager said at the owners' meetings, "the rumors of the wildcatter's demise have certainly been exaggerated."

Hold on tight for that helicopter ride.