When does 'soon' become Dez Bryant's time to sign?

Darren Woodson reacts to the Seahawks' decision to sign Brandon Marshall while Dez Bryant is still available in free agency. (1:23)

FRISCO, Texas -- Dez Bryant was cut by the Dallas Cowboys on April 13. Some six weeks later, he still does not have a job. The Cowboys are in their second week of organized team activities, with their minicamp coming next weekend.

At first, many thought the timing of the release made it difficult for Bryant to find a new home immediately because it happened two weeks before the NFL draft. Teams were in full draft mode, not necessarily looking to add a key free-agent piece.

The Baltimore Ravens made a multiyear offer, but Bryant rejected it, preferring a one-year deal in order to potentially cash in during 2019.

Since then, all has been quiet on the Bryant front.

• Bengals' Ross seeks redemption in Year 2 "I don't know the details as to why he hasn't picked a home. I am sure he is being very thoughtful about it," Cowboys executive vice president Stephen Jones said. "I am sure he has good people talking to him, too. He has great relationships with Tony Romo and Jason Witten. I am sure at the end of the day he is being thoughtful about what his next steps should be. I am sure he is working hard. No one is rooting for Dez more than we are."

Well, that likely depends on where he plays next.

In the hours after he was released, Bryant said he would like to remain in the NFC East so he could face the Cowboys twice a year. Bryant lobbied for the Giants to sign him, believing a pairing with Odell Beckham Jr. would make New York a true threat.

To date, the Giants have not expressed any interest.

Neither have the Philadelphia Eagles or the Washington Redskins.

On the May 14 Adam Schefter podcast, Witten -- Bryant's former Dallas teammate turned Monday Night Football analyst -- said he thought Bryant would end up with the Green Bay Packers. While the Packers had some discussions about the move, Aaron Rodgers was not overly enthusiastic about the possibility.

"Well, we like young receivers, so I'm assuming that's the way they're going to keep going," Rodgers said. "I don't know why you'd cut [Jordy Nelson] and bring in Dez, but he's a talented player. He's going to end up somewhere. If he ends up here, we'll obviously welcome him with open arms and get him up to speed as quick as possible."

Over the weekend, former Cowboys teammate Brice Butler posted a picture working out with Bryant, Lance Lenoir and Dave Robinson, a personal receivers coach who has worked with the likes of Antonio Brown in the past.

What's understood doesn't need to be explained! Good work fellas! pic.twitter.com/TBHGIqcspc — Brice Butler (@Brice_Butler) May 28, 2018

Bryant has been mostly quiet about his future since the news of his release broke. He has ventured onto social media few times. On Saturday, Bryant responded on Instagram to a fan asking him where he would like to play. He said the San Francisco 49ers but later deleted the post.

At the start of May, Romo went to bat for his former Cowboys wide receiver. Romo has a good relationship with San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan, and Shanahan has a history with big-time receivers, such as Julio Jones in Atlanta. The Niners have a promising quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, whom they paid a lot of money following his impressive stint to close last season.

The Niners also have Pierre Garcon, Marquise Goodwin and several other young receivers, but nobody with the background of Bryant.

So far it does not look like the Niners are in play for Bryant, though.

Jones said at different meetings throughout the offseason -- from the combine to the owners meetings -- that teams have asked him about Bryant. He said he is sure Cowboys coaches also have been asked for input about Bryant.

"The greatest thing about Dez is he is a fierce competitor," Jones said. "I think he is now more driven and more competitive than he has ever been. We wish him nothing but the best."

Are teams scared by his lack of productivity over the past three seasons? From 2015-17, he averaged 50 catches for 678 yards and about six touchdowns a season.

Are teams scared by his health? Bryant, 29, has been bothered by foot, knee and hamstring injuries for parts of the past three seasons, but he played in every game in 2017.

Is there an incorrect assumption about his attitude? Romo debunked that at the start of the month.

"If I was talking to any of the GMs or coaches, I would tell them he's not going to hurt the locker room in any possible way," Romo said. "He's going to come out and he'll be a great teammate when he gets there. I think he'll have a couple options here soon."

Romo said that May 1. Bryant still isn't signed.

Last week, Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was asked if he was surprised Bryant wasn't with a new team.

"I haven't talked to him lately," Prescott said. "I need to reach out to him just to see how he's doing. I know he'll land somewhere soon."

But "soon" has yet to come. It has been 47 days.