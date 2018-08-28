Cowboys' 53-man roster projection keeps Travis Frederick for a day

The Dallas Cowboys must cut their roster to 53 by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday. Here’s a final 53-man roster projection:

QUARTERBACK (3): Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Mike White

The coaches have confidence in Rush even if he has not been as good as he was a year ago, when he won the No. 2 job. White has not been overly impressive in the preseason, but he has talent that makes it worth keeping him around. It's possible the final spot will come down to White or receiver Lance Lenoir. Would they look outside the building for help after final cuts?

RUNNING BACK (3): Ezekiel Elliott, Rod Smith, Bo Scarbrough

Elliott looks like he is ready for a season similar to his rookie year, when he led the NFL in rushing, and he figures to be a bigger part of the passing game, too. Smith is a reliable No. 2 back who has the faith of the coaching staff. Scarbrough has had moments in the summer but might have a hard time getting on the 46-man game-day roster.

FULLBACK (1): Jamize Olawale

Olawale has not gotten a lot of work in the preseason on offense, but he is a core special-teamer and can help in the passing game.

WIDE RECEIVER (6): Tavon Austin, Cole Beasley, Michael Gallup, Deonte Thompson, Allen Hurns, Terrance Williams

There is only one player with a 1,000-yard season among this group (Hurns), and these receivers will look to prove a lot of people wrong. Beasley should return to his 2016 form. Gallup, a third-round pick, has a chance to come on quickly. Hurns is reliable. Austin is the wild card. He had a great summer, but he has not put it together for a season in his career. I thought about keeping seven receivers (Lenoir) but I just don’t know if there’s value for a seventh receiver over a third quarterback.

TIGHT END (3): Geoff Swaim, Blake Jarwin, Dalton Schultz

The Rico Gathers fan club will hate this, but there is simply too much for him to overcome to be a factor on the roster. He needed to do more than just make flash plays. Swaim has come on lately. Jarwin can work the seams. Schultz needs to get stronger but has a good base to work with.

OFFENSIVE LINE (9): Tyron Smith, Connor Williams, Travis Frederick, Zack Martin, La’el Collins, Cameron Fleming, Joe Looney, Kadeem Edwards, to be determined.

The Cowboys do not know when or if they will have Frederick on the field this season as he battles Guillain-Barre Syndrome, but in order to keep that option open, he needs to be on the 53-man roster for one day and then move to injured reserve. The Cowboys have to find a backup to Looney at center. Something tells me the Cowboys will add one or two offensive linemen after the initial cutdown day, especially after Stanton's Week 3 injury.

DEFENSIVE LINE (9): DeMarcus Lawrence, Maliek Collins, Antwaun Woods, Tyrone Crawford, Taco Charlton, Randy Gregory, Jihad Ward, Brian Price, Dorance Armstrong

This is as deep a pass-rushing group as defensive coordinator Rod Marinelli has had since coming to Dallas in 2013 with Lawrence, Crawford, Charlton and Gregory, who has not played since 2016. Woods has come out of nowhere to earn the starting nose tackle spot, but there are questions of depth on the interior. Kony Ealy looks to be caught in a numbers’ game, and Datone Jones’ knee injury came at a poor time.

LINEBACKER (7): Sean Lee, Jaylon Smith, Damien Wilson, Leighton Vander Esch, Joe Thomas, Justin March-Lillard, Chris Covington

The Cowboys have kept six linebackers in the past, but I went with a seventh because of the change in the kickoff rules. They need more athletes, so Covington, a sixth-round pick, gets the last spot. If they go heavier in the secondary, he would be in jeopardy. Their top five of Lee, Smith, Wilson, Vander Esch and Thomas might be the strongest they have had in a long time.

SECONDARY (9): Byron Jones, Chidobe Awuzie, Jeff Heath, Xavier Woods, Jourdan Lewis, Anthony Brown, Kavon Frazier, Jeron Johnson, Charvarius Ward

This is another spot that could get a lot of changeover after final cuts are made and the Cowboys make waiver claims or low-end trades. Woods’ hamstring injury could keep him out of the opener, but they don’t believe he will miss a lot of time, so they are willing to take a chance at safety. Jones and Awuzie have thrived in the preseason; Brown and Lewis have not exactly thrived in their nickel roles.

SPECIALISTS (3): Dan Bailey, Chris Jones, L.P. Ladouceur

Bailey put to rest any questions raised from his poor finish to 2017 with a strong camp. Jones is one of the more underrated punters, and Ladouceur, who is in his 14th season, keeps going along just fine.